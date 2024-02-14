Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton shows off her chic daytime style with a surprise guest cameo

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, often takes to social media to test new apparel. The swimsuit model recently flaunted a daytime casual look while filming a short video on the sidewalk.

Upton posted the clip of her stylish look on Instagram on Tuesday and humorously captioned the post:

"Special guest appearance by local USPS hero"

Upton sported a black top with a denim jacket while posing in front of the camera. She also wore greyish baggy pants with heels, blending in a unique street-style fashion, and pulling it off.

Notably, Upton has graced the cover of the SI Swimsuit magazines four times. Her first gig with the publication came in 2011, and she has also been on the cover of the 2012, 2013 and 2017 editions.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship timeline

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander crossed paths for the first time in 2012. At the time, they were filming a commercial together.

The MLB superstar and the Swimsuit model hit it off and began dating shortly after. However, their relationship initially had its ups and downs. As per reports, Upton and Verlander broke up in June 2013 but got back together in Jan. 2014.

After getting serious and dating for a few more years, Upton and Verlander took their relationship to the next stage and got engaged in May 2016. During an interview, the model revealed the pitcher's romantic gesture and how he got down on one knee during the proposal.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander had a special ceremony when they married on Nov. 4, 2017. The couple exchanged vows at a medieval church in Tuscany, Italy. Notably. their wedding took place only two days after Verlander won his first World Series title with the Houston Astros.

On Nov. 7, 2018, Upton and Verlander became parents for the first time when they welcomed a daughter, whom they named Genevieve.

