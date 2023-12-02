Kara Maxine Bieber shares glimpse of her piercing party, wears $ 2,300 Jade Trau Posey Studs II

MLB pitcher Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, is enjoying a joyful time this holiday season with her girls' gang, pampering each other. Recently, Kara shared several Instagram stories of a day with her friends during which they had a "gals piercing party" at Metalmark Fine Jewelry.

Kara and her friends, Hannah Lamb and Emma Cooke, recently got their ears pierced. They all chose similar ear studs from Metalmark Fine's JADE TRAU collection.

Mrs. Bieber opted for the simple yet classy Jade Trau Posey Studs II, which has a sales price of $2,300 on metalmarkfinejewelry.com. These studs are made of 18k yellow gold and feature 0.26ct diamonds.

In the first Instagram story, Kara posted a picture of the aesthetic Metalmark Fine Jewelry showroom, captioning it:

“Piercing party? I’m in @hanmaserj @emmmacooke

Kara Maxine Bieber/instagram

In another one, she flaunted her new studs:

Kara Maxine Bieber/instagram

Kara is spending her offseason in Austin, Texas, with her husband and pets.

Kara Maxine Bieber and Shane Bieber’s relationship timeline

Shane Bieber, the pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, and Kara Maxine Bieber's love story began during their college years at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

They started dating in 2017 and subsequently got engaged three years after Bieber's MLB debut in 2021.

Shane Bieber and Kara tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu, California, in January 2023. The couple's love story started at UCSB, and the gorgeous shores of Malibu served as the perfect setting for their big day.

