Last year, Kate Upton was front and central as her husband Justin Verlander won his second career World Series with the Houston Astros. Between them was the couple's young daughter, Genevieve.

Verlander and Upton have been dating since 2014, and have been married since 2017. The pair were married in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, mere days after Verlander won the 2017 World Series with the Astros.

Upton, 31, had a high-profile career as a model long before her relationship with the pitching ace. In addition to appearing in countless television ads, Upton has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, GQ, and Vanity Fair, among other publications.

Between his stints on the Astros, Verlander spent a part of the 2023 season on the New York Mets. At his first press conference with the team, Upton was spotted with Genevieve, who was born in November 2018.

While being parents has served as a big change of pace for both Upton and Verlander, one is apparently enough for the pair.

In a 2020 interview with ExtraTV, Upton was asked about her daughter. While the model was clear to extol the virtues of being a mother, the host asked Upton whether or not they can expect "baby number 2." Without skipping a beat, Upton closed the book on that prospect, claiming "oh no no no" in reference to whether or not herself and the Houston Astros star were expecting their second child.

Throughout her husband's career, Upton has been on of his biggest, and most visible supporters. After the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2023 World Series, Kate Upton was asked if retirement might be on the cards for her 40-year old husband. However, Upton quipped that she could not be happier seeing Verlander do what he loves.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander may have their first October off in years

Despite having won their divisional title in each of the last five seasons, and playing deep into the postseason each time, things are looking different for the Astros this season.

While still in a Wild Card playoff spot, the team is far from getting the result they have in past years. If the Astros fail to make the postseason, at least Verlander will have a chance to reconnect with Kate and Genevieve for his first October in years.