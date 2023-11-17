Kate Upton flaunts her luxury Céline vintage bag worth $15,169 as game day accessory

Supermodel Kate Upton, who is married to baseball star Justin Verlander, is fond of luxurious items. Upton recently flaunted her beautiful Céline vintage bag worth $15,169 as a game-day accessory.

In the video, Upton is seen talking about how she got to invest in orange and blue bags because her husband always played for teams with those colors. Showing what she carries in her bag on game days, Upton took out some water, some alcohol, her daughter Vivi's headphones and lots of snacks, among other things.

"Maybe next season…," she captioned the post.

Kate Upton was on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine three times in a row

In 2011, Upton started working for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Because of her outstanding debut, she was awarded the coveted Rookie of the Year title. She went on to win consecutive covers in 2012 and 2013.

Speaking about having Upton on the magazine’s cover three times straight, SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day noted:

"We didn’t start off with the idea of three covers, regardless of who was on the cover. But when Kate was actually shooting, we were trying so many different looks on her and each photo was coming back just as great as the next. It's a full circle moment for us."

The Tigers selected Verlander with the second overall pick in the 2004 MLB draft. Verlander made history on July 24, 2009, when he became the first Major League starter in twenty-four years to load the bases in the ninth inning or later and finish the game without giving up a run.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

In 2011, Verlander took home the Players Choice Award for both Most Outstanding American League pitcher and Player of the Year. In addition, he was named the USA Today American League Cy Young Award winner, the AL Sporting News Pitcher of the Year and the Sporting News Player of the Year. He served as the cover athlete for Major League Baseball 2K12.

