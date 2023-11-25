Kate Upton takes down her photo in Balenciaga t-shirt with 'no pants' caption after being called out on social media

Supermodel Kate Upton took to social media to show off her $675 Balenciaga shirt and received a ton of backlash from fans. The backlash stems from an issue in 2022 when the company was accused of sexualizing children in its advertisements.

The three-time Sports Illustrated cover model posed in a maroon Balenciaga sweatshirt with the caption:

"Heard we're going no pants this season?"

Her comment section was filled with disappointed parents and she took the photo down. Fans, especially those who are mothers, could not believe Kate Upton could get behind a brand like this.

Balenciaga faced worldwide backlash in 2022 when their advertisements contained little girls wearing bondage equipment. The girls were also holding or had a teddy bear outfitted with fetish items included in the ads.

On top of the children being exploited, one advertisement contained an excerpt from the United States Supreme Court opinion on United States v. Williams. This was a 2008 case involving the distribution of child pornography.

Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga's designer, publicly apologized after facing backlash last year. He stated he made a "wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids."

Gvasalia stated that he intended for the ads to "provoke a thought," but it did much more than that. He later apologized to anybody who was remotely offended by their advertisements.

Kate Upton may have made a mistake when advertising Balenciaga. Upton is the mother of a young daughter, Genevieve, to whom she gave birth in 2018.

Kate Upton values family

Kate Upton is the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. The two first met at a photo shoot in 2012 and hit it off quickly after that. The couple have been married since 2017.

She has been a huge supporter throughout her husband's career and is often seen at various games throughout the season. She has stuck by him from Houston to New York and back to Houston.

Upton keeps herself busy as a model and an actress. Her most recent work as an actress came in 2017 when she starred in "The Layover," a film directed by William H. Macy.

However, most of her work comes from her modeling career, and it will be interesting to see if she does any more work with Balenciaga.

