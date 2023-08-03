Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has decided to opt out of his minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins. His contract had two opt-out dates and he chose not to exercise the first one on July 21. However, he opted out to explore potential opportunities on the day of the trade deadline since teams couldn't address their needs through trades. This move gives Keuchel more flexibility to consider other options in the league.

While Kelly's husband, Keuchel, a former Cy Young Award winner, parted ways with the Twins, ending any possibility of an MLB comeback, she maintains her optimism.

She tweeted, "However this plays out with the Twins, we’ve loved every minute in Minnesota. Derek Falvey believed in Dallas and gave him an unbelievable opportunity to get back in the game that he loves. Grateful is the biggest understatement of our year."

After signing that minors deal in June, Keuchel had a fantastic 1.13 ERA through six starts and 32 Triple-A innings. Despite his pedestrian 21.2% strikeout percentage and 9.1% walk rate, the 35-year-old can still keep the ball in the park.

Dallas Keuchel's run in the Majors

Dallas Keuchel, a professional baseball pitcher, was born in the United States on January 1, 1988. He previously played for the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

2012 was Keuchel's MLB debut. In 2014, he was honored with the Fielding Bible Award and the Gold Glove Award. Keuchel was chosen to start for the American League in the 2015 MLB All-Star Game. After the 2015 season, he received the Fielding Bible Award, his second Gold Glove and the American League Cy Young Award.

Dallas Keuchel was a member of the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros. He also played with the Atlanta Braves in 2019 before signing a three-year deal with them before the 2020 season. He has two All-Star game selections and five Gold Glove awards.