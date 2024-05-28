  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Kenley Jansen Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Red Sox closer amid inconsistent season

Kenley Jansen Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Red Sox closer amid inconsistent season

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 28, 2024 16:01 GMT
Kenley Jansen Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Red Sox closer amid inconsistent season
Kenley Jansen Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Red Sox closer amid inconsistent season

Kenley Jansen has not been the most consistent or reliable closer this year for the Boston Red Sox. The former All-Star is still one of the biggest names in relief pitching and would fetch a solid return for a team that is currently languishing around .500 in one of the most talented divisions in baseball.

Jansen might also benefit from a change of scenery. Moving him to a bullpen where he doesn't have to be the closer and can instead be a setup player might help. Whether it's to a team with a deep bullpen or just one with an established closer, it might help him a lot.

Teams that need to look into Kenley Jansen trade

3) Atlanta Braves

also-read-trending Trending
Should the Braves bring Kenley Jansen back?
Should the Braves bring Kenley Jansen back?

Kenley Jansen used to pitch for the Atlanta Braves. Now, he'd make a wise addition to their lineup.

The Braves have a good bullpen, but their starting rotation took a hit with the Spencer Strider injury. Instead of trying to replace him, they could put together a super bullpen and rely on that as their strength on defense. It might be cheaper and easier to get Jansen than a starter to fill the void.

2) New York Yankees

The Yankees could trade for Kenley Jansen
The Yankees could trade for Kenley Jansen

The New York Yankees bullpen has overperformed thus far. However, outside of Clay Holmes, they do not have a lot of star power in relief.

Several pitchers are playing well, but the pen lacks depth and top-end talent due to injuries. Gerrit Cole's return will provide some depth, but adding Jansen in a rare Yankees-Red Sox swap would give them another dependable back-end reliever to use as a weapon in close games.

1) Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles could use bullpen help
The Orioles could use bullpen help

The Baltimore Orioles have tried Craig Kimbrel, and it hasn't worked. Felix Bautista isn't pitching this year, so that's one area they need to address.

If one former Boston Red Sox/Atlanta Braves closer (Kimbrel) didn't work, then why not try a different ex-Red Sox/Braves closer in Jansen? He would fit in with a bullpen that is overall very solid but needs a little more firepower.

The Orioles remain a dangerous squad, but adding Jansen would make them a force to be reckoned with.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी