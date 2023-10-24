Ketel Marte's rigorous gym session accentuates Diamondback sensation's no-nonsense mantra

Ketel Marte has been the best hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks this postseason. Now, the slugging second baseman has shown what's behind his demonstrations of raw talent.

With an RBI triple off of Aaron Nola in Game 6 of the NLCS, Marte tied Marquis Grissom for the longest hitting streak to open a playoff career in history, at 15 games.

Recently, the Dominican posted a video on his Instagram account showing off his intense body-building routine. Marte was not shy about the fact that he can pump some serious iron.

Although he spent the first two seasons of his career playing with the Seattle Mariners, Marte has been a member of the D-Backs since 2017. A speedster to be sure, Marte led MLB with twelve triples during 2018, and finished fourth in MVP voting a year later.

This postseason, the 30-year old Marte has been nothing short of dominant. Currently the owner of a .375/.400/.625 slashline, Ketel Marte has a pair of home runs and 7 RBIs. Moreover, Marte's RBI single in Game 3 against Philadelphia Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel was the third postseason walk-off in D-Backs franchise history.

Apart from his 2019 MVP contention, 2023 has been one of the best years in Marte's career. Apart from hitting .276/.358/.435, Marte connected for 25 home runs and 80 RBIs, making him one of the most prolific hitters on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

If the D-Backs beat the Phillies in Game 7, Marte will have the opportunity to shatter Grissom's record in Game 3 of the World Series. While the Phillies are looking to return to the Fall Classic for the second time in as many years, the D-Backs have not been to the World Series since 2001, when they beat the New York Yankees.

Ketel Marte is a voice of experience on youthful World Series hopefuls

After sneaking into the postseason by virtue of the extra Wild Card spot in the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks have overcome virtually every single expectation. After beating both the Dodgers and Brewers in earlier rounds, the Snakes now stand within one win of going to the World Series. Last time a World Series game was played in a desert, D-Backs rookie star Corbin Carroll was one year old. Ketel Marte, one of his team's best, has the chance to play a leading role on the biggest stage in sports.