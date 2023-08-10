Kevin Brown Suspension Update: Orioles play-by-play announcer set to return to booth after public backlash

Kevin Brown was suspended by the Baltimore Orioles in an incomprehensible move by the team. As they've been one of the best teams in baseball this year, they haven't had many problems, but this was a big one. Fortunately, he's headed back to the booth soon.

Kevin Brown mentioned, with graphics and planned content, on a pre-game show that the Orioles had struggled against the Tampa Bay Rays in recent years. Over the past couple of seasons, the Rays have had their number and Brown pointed that out.

Inconceivably, Brown was suspended and when the public found out, they let the Orioles know what they thought. Thanks partly to that backlash, Brown will return to the booth. Friday's game against Seattle is expected to see the analyst back in the booth.

Kevin Brown set to return after shocking suspension

It made no sense for the Orioles to push Kevin Brown out of the booth for bringing up past struggles. Not only was everything factual, it was part of their planned show. It was in the notes and had a graphic on MASN.

Kevin Brown will call games again

It had everyone, even New York Yankees' announcer Michael Kay, coming to Brown's defense. Now, they're trying to correct the oversight and bring Brown back. However, the damage has been done.

His reputation is harmed, his feelings are probably hurt and his credibility is in question. Restoring him is good, but it's only part of the issue.