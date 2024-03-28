Kevin Newman Landing Spot: 3 potential destinations for veteran infielder after opting out of Diamondbacks deal

Veteran infielder Kevin Newman is now officially a free agent after opting out of his minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The versatile 30-year-old hoped to land a role on the D-Backs roster, however when it appeared that this would not be the case, Newman chose to opt out of his deal.

Now that Kevin Newman has opted out of his minor league deal, he is an unrestricted free agent and will be looking to land with another club as soon as possible. Although he may not exactly be a household name, Newman has been a solid on-base contributor over the years and could be viewed as an intriguing low-cost depth addition somewhere.

Over his six seasons in the majors, Newman has played with both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds. During that time, he has posted a career .259 batting average with 23 home runs, 171 RBIs, and 38 stolen bases over 505 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Kevin Newman in free agency

#1 - The Pittsburgh Pirates

A reunion with the Pittsburgh Pirates seems like the obvious choice for Newman as he looks to keep his MLB career rolling. Currently, the Pirates plan on having young infielder Jared Triolo as their starting second baseman, and while they may be looking to the future, he has only played in 54 MLB games. It would be unsurprising to see Kevin Newman join his former club.

Expand Tweet

"Kevin Newman Opts Out Of Diamondbacks Deal - MLB Trade Rumors. The #Pirates should sign Kevin Newman. Newman is a solid .279/.336/.395 hitter against lefties. Can play 2B/3B/SS/LF. Could come in handy if Hayes or Cruz get injured long term down the road." - @CorboyQ

#2 - The Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to put the most competitive team possible on the field following the departure of Shohei Ohtani in free agency. While Newman won't be seen as some savior for the Halos, he could provide the team with some much-needed infield depth.

Expand Tweet

"Forget Anderson, India and Torres, Kevin Newman is who the Angels need" - @AngelshotStove

Currently, the Angels have Anthony Rendon and Luis Rengifo lined up as their potential third basemen. While they are both viewed as superior options, Rendon in particular has been unreliable, to say the least.

#3 - The Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are in an interesting place in their franchise's history. The club is in the middle of a rebuilding stage, which could spell the departure of some of their veterans. As the team looks to rebuild their farm system, they could find themselves moving on from veterans such as Yoan Moncada, Paul DeJong, and Nicky Lopez.

By adding Newman to their current roster, not only would the team have a veteran replacement for the three players mentioned above, but they could also flip him if he can build his value.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.