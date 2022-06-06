“Kids crying like he had 20K on the game I love it” “Give that kid season tickets” - Philadelphia Phillies fans react to Bryson Stott answering prayers of a young fan

Bryson Stott made the day, and perhaps the entire summer, of a young fan this weekend. Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies currently have a record of 25-29 and have fallen into third place in the National League East, a full 11 games behind the New York Mets, who are leading the division.

The Mets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, which renders all the other teams in the division just fighting to stay alive. However, with a series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels, the Phillies have a little more jump in their step. Bryson Stott, a Phillies outfielder, was happy to make a young fan's day.

Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies made the day of a young fan who was praying for him

The Los Angeles Angels are struggling. Coming into Sunday's matchup with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the team had lost 9 in a row. They have fallen to 8.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.

A young fan was seen praying with hands folded as Bryson Stott stepped up to bat with a couple on in the bottom of the 9th. The moments leading up to Stott's home run seem too wholesome to ignore. Let's check out some Twitter fan reactions.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Michael Sisto @ThatSistoKid @BarstoolPhilly Kids crying like he had 20K on the game I love it @BarstoolPhilly Kids crying like he had 20K on the game I love it

"Kids crying like he had 20K on the game I love it" - @ Michael Sisto

The game between the Angels and the Phillies featured Angels young pitching sensation Patrick Sandoval and Phillies Kyle Gibson. Both pitchers failed to make it to the fifth inning, and the game was largely decided by their respective bullpens.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"@BarstoolPhilly Give that kid season tickets" - @ Dave

The Angels got out in front first, by a lot. By the top of the fourth inning, they were up 5-0 thanks to applied pressure that kept runners in scoring position for most of the inning. The Phillies were able to scratch their deficit back to 6-2 by the eighth inning.

Zachary East 🇺🇸🔔 @ZacharyEast12 @BarstoolPhilly That kid singlehandedly removing every curse Eagles fans put on this city back in 2018. @BarstoolPhilly That kid singlehandedly removing every curse Eagles fans put on this city back in 2018.

"That kid singlehandedly removing every curse Eagles fans put on this city back in 2018." - @ Zachary East

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

It was then that a grand slam by none other than Bryce Harper, the defending NL MVP, knotted the game up 6-6. The homer was Bryce Harper's 13th home run of the year as he now leads the NL in .SLG with .628.

한국산 씹덕 필리건 @KoreanSAMCRO @BarstoolPhilly That boy deserves to be in Philly fan hall of fame thread. @BarstoolPhilly That boy deserves to be in Philly fan hall of fame thread.

"That boy deserves to be in Philly fan hall of fame thread." - @ KoreanSAMCRO

An RBI single by the Angels in the top of the ninth sent them ahead once again, this time by a 7-6 margin. The bottom of the ninth had the Phillies' work cut out for them.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Timonium61 @Timonium61 @ZacharyEast12 @BarstoolPhilly Eagles fans didn’t put any curse on the city , they only celebrated the old curse that was lifted @ZacharyEast12 @BarstoolPhilly Eagles fans didn’t put any curse on the city , they only celebrated the old curse that was lifted

"Eagles fans didn’t put any curse on the city , they only celebrated the old curse that was lifted" - @ Timonium61

The camera fixated on a young fan who was seen praying and looking skyward as Phillies outfielder Bryson Stott stepped up to the plate with two men on. On a full count with two outs, Bryson Stott leaped on a fastball thrown by Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and pounded the ball 366 feet into the stands.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"love that little boy" - @ Dolores O'Brien

The young fan's prayers were answered! Bryson Stott ran the bases, claiming victory for his team. It was the second career home run for Bryson Stott, a 24-year-old rookie, and his first career walk off home run. It was no doubt special to be able to share the moment with a young fan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far