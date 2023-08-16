Kiké Hernández’s return to the Los Angeles Dodgers has fit like a glove. His form since then has injected a sense of rejuvenation into the club’s World Series ambitions.

The utilityman has played 16 games since his July 25 trade - hitting .315, and a .856 OPS. The Dodgers were postseason bound anyway, but Hernández’s arrival has added quality depth, which is exactly what a team needs to make a deep playoff run.

Leading their division quite comfortably, Dodgers fans have very little to be concerned about until the postseason gets underway. A recent photo, however, has dealt few supporters some unpleasant flashbacks.

The photo in question features Hernández engaging in an overzealous forearm bashing celebration with rookie outfielder James Outman.

While it is indeed a harmless act, some supporters’ minds have gone all the way back to 2020, when during NLCS Game 7, when then-Dodger Cody Bellinger hurt himself doing the same celebration.

Bellinger scored a clutch go-ahead home run and sent the Dodgers through to their third World Series in four years. Celebrating in the moment, he did the forearm bash with Hernández, which accidentally dislocated Bellinger’s shoulder.

So one can understand why the celebration has triggered some flashbacks.

Dodgers fans should also bear in mind that they eventually went on to win the World Series in 2020. Could Kiké Hernández’s celebration be a lucky charm? Maybe, but we hope no one gets injured in the process this time around.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been red hot since Kiké Hernández returned

Hosting the Milwaukee Brewers currently and Miami Marlins next, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be met with a challenging task to close out their ongoing 10-game homestand with their winning streak intact.

The Brewers and Marlins are two of the teams involved in the postseason mix, representing opposition the Dodgers could very well face come October.

However, the way the Dodgers have been flying since Kiké Hernández returned. The opponent hasn’t seemed to matter in recent days.

An impressive 6-2 triumph over the Brewers on Tuesday extended their winning streak to nine, improving their August record to 13-1 - the highest in MLB. Dodgers fans will be hoping for more of the same, with zero injuries.