Two weeks before his death, NBA legend Kobe Bryant inspired the Dodgers to break their championship drought before the 2020 Fall Classic and urged them to shift their attention away from the Astros cheating scandal.

In January 2020, the Dodgers were still reeling from the 2017 sign-stealing cheating scandal that had rocked the league, where the Astros used the center-field camera feed to steal opponents' signs. Since Houston won the World Series over the Dodgers in 2017, the MLB world accused the Astros of a competitive advantage.

Since the five-time NBA champion was a huge LA Dodgers fan, Bryant addressed the situation in a January 2020 Reuters interview and said:

“As a competitive person, the thing that I do is look forward. You can’t change things that were, you can’t change the outcome. What you can do is control what you can control, which is your performance, how well you hit the ball, how well you pitch the ball, and how well you defend. I think it’s important to focus on that and try to bring a World Series back to Los Angeles.”

"Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant. Mamba Forever." - Los Angeles Dodgers

Since Kobe Bryant spent his entire NBA career in LA Lakers, he eventually became a Dodgers fan.

When Kobe Bryant threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the post game news conference after scoring 60 points in the final game of his NBA career at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant threw out the opening pitch at Dodger Stadium and rooted the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2018 World Series. He also revealed the starting lineup for Game 4 of the Dodgers.

These memories come haunting back to MLB fans.

It has been three years since Kobe passed away after dying in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California. Bryant was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers when the helicopter crashed into a hillside.

Poll : 0 votes