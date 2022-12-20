Kodai Senga Contract: Breaking down the Mets' Japanese star's 5-year deal

Kodai Senga has signed a five-year deal with the New York Mets. The move comes on the heels of a busy offseason for the Mets, particularly with respect to their pitching department.

New York signed reigning Cy Young Award champion Justin Verlander to a two-year deal that will see him earn $43 million each season. The deal ties him with fellow Met Max Scherzer for the highest annual value ever.

Additionally, the team re-signed star closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year deal that will see the bullpen arm earn $102 million.

The moves come under the regime of New York financier Steve A. Cohen, who took majority ownership of the Mets in 2020. Since then, the team has not been shy about dishing out some heavy contracts if they feel they deserve it. Kodai Senga is the latest recipient of such a contract.

Senga has played in the Japanese NPB league since 2012. Playing his entire NPB career with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, he has compiled a record of 87-44 and an ERA of 2.59 in that span of time.

He also made clear his intent to come to the MLB in 2022. Senga initially had many suitors, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. Eventually, it was the New York Mets, thanks to their free-spending ways, who signed him to a five-year deal worth $75 million.

The contract means the rightie will earn $15 million per year.

The deal includes no player options or clauses. This means that there is no option for Senga or the Mets to opt out of the contract before it expires following the 2027 season.

With the departure of starter Chris Bassitt, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, there is definitely a hole in the rotation for Senga to fill. He has never played in an MLB game, but the Mets seem to be expecting him to shine for them as part of one of the best rotations in modern baseball.

New York Mets go all in on pitching in 2023 with Kodai Senga, Scherzer, Verlander

The New York Mets were one of the best pitching teams in the league in 2022. With a team ERA of 3.57, they were third-best in the National League in that category.

However, with a significant majority of their payroll going to pitching, it will be expected to be even better in 2023.

