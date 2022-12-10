Kodai Senga: Top 3 landing spots for the coveted Japanese free agent

Japanese ace Kodai Senga will be on his way to the MLB after opting out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga remains one of the top free-agent pitchers on the open market following the signings of Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom.

The 29-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons with the SoftBank Hawks in which he went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA, with 156 strikeouts, and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched. While he can hit triple-digits with his fastball, as well as possessing an elite-level splitter, scouts have expressed concern about his elbow injury history.

"Senga averaged 96 mph with his fastball last season, and threw as hard as 101.9 mph in one start in May." Scouts and execs weigh in on Kodai Senga, who has the ability to dominate in MLB ([email protected])" - SNY

According to his agent, Joel Wolfe, Senga has received interest from multiple teams including the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees. While the Red Sox may be contenders in 2023, the other three teams mentioned will rank among the favorites to win the World Series this coming season.

1. Kodai Senga signing with the New York Mets may be huge for both parties

Of the teams who have openly expressed interest, the best option for Kodai may be the New York Mets. Senga will play a key role as a mid-to-end rotation starter for the Mets. While he would be pitching for a contender, the pressure of the franchise's aspirations will be focused on Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander instead of him during his debut season.

"Mets fans will get to watch these guys atop the rotation in 2023, which is incredible. It can get even more exciting if Kodai Senga is the No. 3." - Danny Abriano

Kodai would also be able to learn from some of the best pitchers of their generation, while also building his reputation and brand in one of the largest markets in North American sports. While he may receive less money than elsewhere, the Mets are all in on winning the title next year, and Senga could play a role in that pursuit.

2. The Los Angeles Dodgers are a great fit for the same reasons mentioned above

Much like with the Mets, Senga could slot into the middle of the rotation for the Dodgers behind Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, and Walker Buehler (when he returns from injury). The opportunity with the Dodgers will allow him to acclimate to the MLB without the pressure of being the top arm for his new team.

The Dodgers' proximity to Japan would also allow Kodai Senga to be closer to home than in New York. The appeal of playing near the Pacific may be enough to convince Senga to sign with the perennial World Series contender.

3. Kodai Senga's time to shine in the Bronx

Unlike the Mets and Dodgers, Senga will be vaulted into a more prominent role with the New York Yankees. However, if he were to succeed with the Bronx Bombers, he would find himself a star in baseball's toughest market. Much like Masahiro Tanaka, he could become a fan favorite in one of the biggest sports markets in the world.

"Dan Martin: “Cashman said he’s met with Kodai Senga’s agent, Joel Wolfe, and is engaged on the starting pitching market. Carlos Rodon is the premier free agent left in free agency and the Yankees are interested in him, according to sources.” - @MichiganYankees

Playing in baseball's biggest market, as well as playing with the American League reigning MVP, could convince Senga to sign with the 'Evil Empire'. However, if he fails in New York, the Yankees fans are among the cruelest in the MLB. The Yankees may be the riskier pick, but potentially the most rewarding.

