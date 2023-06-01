Kole Calhoun Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for recently released outfielder

Kole Calhoun has opted out of his New York Yankees minor league contract. Despite a lot of injuries and bad left field production, Calhoun never saw the majors. He can now sign elsewhere and try to restart his career once more.

Which teams should look into him? By now, the contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pack, so it's becoming clearer who needs what. Several teams could use a corner outfielder, so here's who should check on Kole Calhoun after his recent free agency.

St. Louis Cardinals can take a flyer on Kole Calhoun

The St. Louis Cardinals are slowly heating up after an abysmal start. They're five games out of first place and could make a run given that they're the defending champions. Adding Kole Calhoun to a right field position that's been less than excellent will at least give them some valuable depth and a power bat.

The Texas Rangers need corner outfielders

Where will Kole Calhoun sign?

Ironically, his former major league team could use Calhoun. The Texas Rangers not been great at the corner outfield spots and he knows the team and the management. Perhaps a reunion could spark some production, too.

The Atlanta Braves could use a left fielder

While Calhoun is a right fielder by trade, he could easily move to left field. That's where the Atlanta Braves rank dead last in Fangraphs' depth charts. They've not had much production there at all and Calhoun is worth a flier at the very least.

