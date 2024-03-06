LA Dodgers' Gavin Lux follows Shohei Ohtani's lead with surprise engagement announcement: “She said yes”

After missing all of last year with injuries, Gavin Lux of the LA Dodgers is hoping to hit the ground running in 2024. Recently, the infielder became the second member of his team in less than a week to announce some big off-field news.

On March 5, Lux's girlfriend, Molly O'Boyle, took to her Instagram to announce that she had accepted a marriage proposal. The exciting news comes less than a week after Lux's teammate, Shohei Ohtani, nonchalantly announced that he had gotten married via his own Instagram.

The 26-year-old Dodgers utility man shared a post from Molly's sister, Beth, on his Instagram account. The backdrop features a breathtaking view of a pool and mountain range juxtaposed against a sunset.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the location is not confirmed, the special moment likely took place in Arizona, where the Dodgers are in the midst of spring training. Accompanying the image of the happy couple was the familiar phrase, "She said yes."

Gavin Lux proposed to his girlfriend, Molly O'Boyle

Gavin Lux was first spotted with O'Boyle at the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala. A fellow native of Wisconsin, O'Boyle attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where she won distinctions for her time on the school's gymnastics team.

For Molly's new fiance, the 2024 season will be a big one. In 2022, the former first-rounder played his first full season, hitting .276/.346/.399 with 6 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a league-best 7 triples. However, during a February 2023 spring training game against the San Diego Padres, Lux tore his ACL during gameplay, sidelining him for the entire season.

Spring training gives Dodgers optimism regarding Gavin Lux in 2024

After missing an entire calendar year, the Dodgers were understandably concerned about Lux's ability to re-adjust to the MLB. However, having gone 7-for-21 with three RBIs this spring, Lux looks to be back in form.

Gavin Lux will likely replace Miguel Rojas at shortstop this season, but that does not mean that he does not have reservations of his own. But instead of rivalry, Lux has sought advice from Rojas, telling the Los Angeles Times this week:

"Miggy has been great. In my opinion, he’s probably the best defensive shortstop in baseball, so I’m just trying to pick his brain as much as possible."

Coming back to baseball after a year of absence is not easy. Thankfully, Gavin Lux appears to be lining up the ingredients for success.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.