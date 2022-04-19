Freddie Freeman leads the LA Dodgers to a resounding 4-game victory over the Cincinnati Reds, prepares to meet reigning champions Atlanta Braves

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman helped lead the Dodgers to a four-game sweep over the Cincinnati Reds.

The LA Dodgers are now 7-2 and tied for the best record in the MLB with the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers first game against the Reds was last Thursday, April 14. Walker Buehler made a start on the mound for the Dodgers home opener and threw 5-2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and two earned runs. That did not matter, though, as the Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning and six runs in the eighth inning. Freddie Freeman went 2-5 with one strikeout.

The Freddie Freeman era is going to be so much fun.



Freddie Freeman getting a standing ovation after recording his first regular season extra base hit as a Dodger at Dodger Stadium.The Freddie Freeman era is going to be so much fun. #Dodgers Freddie Freeman getting a standing ovation after recording his first regular season extra base hit as a Dodger at Dodger Stadium. The Freddie Freeman era is going to be so much fun. #Dodgers https://t.co/4tb8NXIxMF

"Freddie Freeman getting a standing ovation after recording his first regular season extra base hit as a Dodger at Dodger Stadium. The Freddie Freeman era is going to be so much fun." - @ Doug McKain

The Dodgers had a more challenging second game against the Reds. Pitcher Tony Gonsoling threw four scoreless innings, but Tyler Anderson was credited with the win after pitching four innings and giving up one earned run. The LA Dodgers won 3-1 behind one RBI each from Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Chris Taylor.

The Dodgers got off to a slow start in the third game. The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, but the Dodgers scored four runs. They won the game 5-1, and pitcher Julio Urias got the win as he threw five scoreless innings. Freddie Freeman went 0-3 but scored one run and had one RBI.

Three wins in a row against the Reds is impressive, but the Dodgers had four. They scored seven runs in the fourth inning and never looked back. Pitcher Andrew Heaney threw six scoreless innings and only gave up one hit. Freddie Freeman went 4-5 with three RBIs and one run.

by apne.ws/uRqVY7J Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings and the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Reds.by @gregbeacham Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings and the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Reds.by @gregbeacham apne.ws/uRqVY7J

"Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings a,nd the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Reds." - @ AP Sports

The Dodgers will go on to face the World Champion Atlanta Braves in their next series. This will be a homecoming for Freddie Freeman, as he played in Atlanta for the previous 12 seasons.

Why are the LA Dodgers so good?

The LA Dodgers have invested a lot of money in their pitching staff and signed Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract this offseason. The Dodgers have been using a win-now strategy for the last couple of years, and it has been paying off. They won the World Series in 2020.

