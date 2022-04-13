"Just give him the ball and get out of the way" -LA Dodgers pitching coach shares his training plan for former Chicago White Sox closer

Of all the skilled pitchers who reside in the LA Dodgers bullpen, Craig Kimbrel may just be the ace up the Dodgers' sleeve. The Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior knows this.

Craig Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year who has bounced around the league in recent years.

Throughout his 12-year career, some things have not changed for Kimbrel. He is a closing ace. He has recorded 373 saves. He led the league in saves and save opportunities from 2011-2014. Kimbrel also posted an earned run average of just .219.

LA Dodgers seek to harness Kimbrel's skill

Just before the start of the 2022 MLB season, Kimbrel was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder A.J. Pollock.

"Welcome to the @Dodgers, @Kimbrel46" - @ MLB

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes is a former player who faced Kimbrel in the batters box. Gomes knows he has skill in his team's bullpen. Kimbrel adds an extra amount of experience and clutch that will undoubtedly come in handy.

Kimbrel has, however, seen his numbers slide over the past three seasons. His save percentage is down, and his ERA has gone up. In 2019 and 2020, Kimbrel's ERA hovered around the 6.00 mark.

For pitching coach Mark Prior, a former player himself, Kimbrel's arrival opens the door to opportunities to both work with him one-on-one and to let the youngsters on the pitching staff learn from Craig's experience.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Craig Kimbrel, 95mph Fastball and 85mph Knuckle Curve, Overlay. Craig Kimbrel, 95mph Fastball and 85mph Knuckle Curve, Overlay. https://t.co/kQC8ABL9Jc

Earlier this week, Prior was asked what he plans to do with regard to coaching Craig Kimbrel.

Prior, who played four seasons for the Chicago Cubs, answered, “I mean, he’s been doing it for a long time, so there’s not much to do. Just give him the ball and get out of the way.”

LA Dodgers pitching coach Prior is no stranger to dealing with highly skilled underperformers.

Craig Kimbrel pitching in game four of the 2021 American League Divisional Series against the Houston Astros

Mark Prior evidently sees the skill and athleticism of Craig Kimbrel. The question now is whether or not the former best closer in baseball can rise to the occasion and improve his numbers drastically while playing for the LA Dodgers, a true World Series contender.

