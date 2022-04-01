LA Dodgers acquire All-Star pitcher from Chicago White Sox for A.J. Pollock

The LA Dodgers have acquired one of the top closing pitchers in baseball, Craig Kimbrel, from the Chicago White Sox. The eight-time All-Star has been one of the top pitchers in the entire MLB since winning Rookie of the Year in 2011. The LA Dodgers traded centerfielder A.J. Pollock to the Chicago White Sox in exchange.

The LA Dodgers were already one of the top teams in the MLB, if not the top. The addition of closing pitcher Craig Kimbrel makes them a juggernaut in the National League West. Craig Kimbrel provides another layer of security to the pitching staff. He could prove invaluable in the postseason.

Ken Rosenthal of "The Athletic" was the first to report the trade of Craig Kimbrel to the LA Dodgers.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Dodgers acquire Craig Kimbrel from White Sox for A.J. Pollock. Source confirms: Dodgers acquire Craig Kimbrel from White Sox for A.J. Pollock.

"Source confirms: Dodgers acquire Craig Kimbrel from White Sox for A.J. Pollock." - @ Ken Rosenthal

Can anybody stop the LA Dodgers?

The Dodgers have lots of practice posing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have now further widened their lead on the rest of the National League. Anything less than a World Series appearance will be seen as failure. A.J. Pollock has been a very consistent offensive presence for the Dodgers since joining the team in 2019, with a career batting average of .281, and his bat will certainly be missed in Los Angeles.

Craig Kimbrel was a tremendous acquisition for the West Coast favorites. Kimbrel has a career ERA of 2.18 and a career WAR of 21.9. Craig will be up against stiff competition in the NL West, pitching against star hitters like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kris Bryant. If he can rise to the challenge, he'll be yet another weapon the LA Dodgers can deploy.

Jeff Passan provided details of the trade, including expectations for Craig Kimbrel in Los Angeles, via a tweet.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan @Feinsand The Kimbrel-for-Pollock deal is straight up. No money exchanged. Kimbrel will make $16 million this season and should slide into the closer's role with the Dodgers. Pollock is making $10 million and has a $10 million player option that includes a $5 million buyout. @Feinsand The Kimbrel-for-Pollock deal is straight up. No money exchanged. Kimbrel will make $16 million this season and should slide into the closer's role with the Dodgers. Pollock is making $10 million and has a $10 million player option that includes a $5 million buyout.

"The Kimbrel-for-Pollock deal is straight up. No money exchanged. Kimbrel will make $16 million this season and should slide into the closer's role with the Dodgers. Pollock is making $10 million and has a $10 million player option that includes a $5 million buyout." - @ Jeff Passan

The addition of Craig Kimbrel immediately improves the Los Angeles Dodgers roster and makes their rotation one of the most dangerous in baseball. The Dodgers are certainly all-in on the 2022 season, after having been very active in free agency and now via a trade. The constant urge to improve their lineup will pay dividends in October.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt