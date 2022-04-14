LA Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts is the only manager in history to pull out two pitchers with perfect games after 7 innings

Clayton Kershaw was pitching a perfect game for the LA Dodgers through seven innings skipper Dave Roberts pulled him from the game. While the move was in the best interest of the health of the pitcher and is supported by analytics, it robbed the fans of the opportunity to witness history. Each year one MLB team will win the World Series, but there have only been 23 perfect games in over 150 years' worth of games.

FOX Sports reported this unique Dave Roberts stat via a tweet.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Dave Roberts was the manager both times a pitcher has been pulled from a perfect game after 7+ innings Dave Roberts was the manager both times a pitcher has been pulled from a perfect game after 7+ innings 😯 https://t.co/fYjtzndzCS

"Dave Roberts was the manager both times a pitcher has been pulled from a perfect game after 7+ innings" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

This is shockingly not the first time Dave Roberts pulled an LA Dodgers pitcher from the game while perfect, making it even more surprising that this would happen a second time. While we may not agree with Dave Roberts' decision, at least he is consistent in these situations.

The LA Dodgers could have made history

Clayton Kershaw throwing the first pitch of what could have been a perfect game

Clayton Kershaw was perfect against the Minnesota Twins going into the eighth inning. All sports fans were excited to see if he could become the first pitcher since Felix Hernandez in 2012 to pitch a perfect game. While the decision to remove him from the game does make analytical sense, it's one of those beautiful sports moments that shouldn't be interfered with.

It's hard not to be romantic about baseball, as 162 games in the regular season provides more room for special moments than any other major sport. Clayton Kershaw certainly didn't disagree with his manager's decision, but everybody outside the game universally wanted to see if he could accomplish the feat.

Sports are supposed to be an escape, a place for dreams to come true and hearts to be broken. Missing out on a perfect game not once but twice from Dave Roberts of the LA Dodgers is a tough pill to swallow.

Jeff Passan of ESPN voiced the frustrations of many via a tweet.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan If it's a no-hitter, whatever. Yank him. Clayton Kershaw has thrown one.



But there have been more than 220,000 games in MLB history. There have been 23 perfect games.



Everything -- especially a pitch count of 80 -- is lining up to at least let Kershaw try. You cannot pull him. If it's a no-hitter, whatever. Yank him. Clayton Kershaw has thrown one. But there have been more than 220,000 games in MLB history. There have been 23 perfect games.Everything -- especially a pitch count of 80 -- is lining up to at least let Kershaw try. You cannot pull him.

"If it's a no-hitter, whatever. Yank him. Clayton Kershaw has thrown one. But there have been more than 220,000 games in MLB history. There have been 23 perfect games. Everything -- especially a pitch count of 80 -- is lining up to at least let Kershaw try. You cannot pull him." - @ Jeff Passan

The LA Dodgers fell short of adding to the list of perfect games twice during the tenure of Dave Roberts. While there is some anger about it now, winning cures all, and the LA Dodgers look to be one of the best teams in baseball in 2022.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt