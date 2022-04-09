LA Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 9th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The LA Dodgers resume their series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field this Saturday for a clash between National League West foes. The Rockies are in the midst of rebuilding a lineup around the bat of 2016 National League Most Valuable Player Kris Bryant.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they picked up an MVP of their own, signing first baseman Freddie Freeman to a six year deal as they attempt to return to the World Series stage. The Dodgers took the first game 5-3. The Rockies look to even up the series on Saturday.

LA Dodgers Injury Report

It helps to have a roster brimming with depth like the LA Dodgers. The team will anxiously await the return of young starting pitcher Dustin May as he attempts to heal from a torn ulner collateral ligament that resulted in Tommy John surgery

Player Status Reason Jimmy Nelson 60-day DL Elbow Dustin May 60-day DL Elbow Phil Bickford Day-to-Day Arm Soreness Caleb Ferguson Day-to-Day Elbow Andrew Toles Day-to-Day Personal

Ryan Rolison and Peter Lambert currently reside on the 60-day Injured List with arm injuries. However, the Colorado Rockies find themselves at full strength on the offensive side of the ball.

Player Status Reason Ryan Rolison 60-day DL Shoulder Strain Peter Lambert 60-day DL Forearm Inflammation Robert Stephenson Day-to-Day Covid IL

Bullpen reliever Robert Stephenson is day-to-day as he has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday.

LA Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Predicted Batting Orders

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

While it's easy to be blinded by the starpower of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner, it was actually Gavin Lux, the number nine hitter, who delivered the offense on Opening Day for the Dodgers. Lux drove in two runs while reaching base three times in Game one and hopes to build on that performance to make himself a regular presence in the Dodgers lineup.

Mookie Betts, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, RF Cody Bellinger, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

The Rockies will need to rely heavily on their offense. New face of the franchise, Kris Bryant, welcomed himself to Colorado with a double. However, he will need a few more of those if the Rockies want to give their fans hope of a competitive team for 2022.

The Rockies lineup can be seen below:

Charlie Blackmon, DH Kris Bryant, RF Ryan McMahon, 3B C.J. Cron, 1B Brendan Rogers, 2B Randal Grichuk, LF Jose Iglesias, SS Sam Hilliard, CF Elias Diaz, C

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

LA Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Predicted Starting Rotations

Tony Gonsolin will take the ball for game two to keep the momentum going for the Dodgers. While Gonsolin pitched well last season, garnering a 3.23 era, analytics point to it being largely due to luck as he produced a FIP of 4.54 in 2021. Gonsolin slots in as the fourth man in the LA Dodgers rotation

Walker Buehler Clayton Kershaw Julio Urias Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

A strong first half in 2021 made German Marquez a National League All-Star. However, he quickly fell of after in the latter half of the year, prompting the Rockies to hold onto the pitcher instead of taking a lesser prospect haul in a trade. He hopes to keep the murderer's row that is the Dodgers lineup at bay and give his offense a chance to build a lead.

Kyle Freeland German Marquez Antonio Senzatela Austin Gomber Chad Kuhl

San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies

The Dodgers will be expected to win almost every matchup against the Rockies, regardless of who they send to the mound or to the plate. However, baseball is a fickle sport, and teams like the Rockies can be a major obstacle for a Dodger's squad that has invested everything into winning it all in 2022.

