LA Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Lineup predictions - April 8, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will travel to Coors Field in the mile-high city on the 8th of April to face off against the Colorado Rockies in the 2022 MLB season opener.

The teams are National League West division rivals, although last year the Rockies finished the season 31.5 games behind the LA Dodgers, who came second in the division, securing a Wild Card spot. The Dodgers would eventually make it to the National League Championship Series, losing to the Atlanta Braves.

While this is a new season, the Dodgers are unsurprisingly favored along with the San Francisco Giants, while experts do not predict such fortunes for the Rockies. Here are the Opening Day lineups for both teams.

LA Dodgers Opening Day roster

OF Mookie Betts 1B Freddie Freeman SS Trea Turner DH Max Muncy C Will Smith 3B Justin Turner 2B Chris Taylor OF Cody Bellinger OF AJ Pollock

Pitcher: Walker Buehler

The leadoff combination of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman will prove to be lethal. Betts, who got on base in nearly 40% of his at-bats last season, will hit before Freddie Freeman. Freeman, who drove in 83 baserunners with the Atlanta Braves, will likely send Betts homebound often.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "A lot of people can be good on paper, we gotta go and show it on the field." Mookie Betts talks about the potential of the 2022 #Dodgers lineups. "A lot of people can be good on paper, we gotta go and show it on the field." Mookie Betts talks about the potential of the 2022 #Dodgers lineups. https://t.co/z6X71njCZ9

A player to watch this season for the Dodgers will be catcher Will Smith, who hit 25 home runs last season—his first full season in the MLB. The 27-year-old will be hoping to solidify his spot in the order.

On the mound, it looks as though Walker Buehler will get the ball for the Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies. After going last season 16-4 with a very impressive 2.47 ERA, the top rotation spot will be up for grabs between him and Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles Dodgers most notable offseason addition, Freddie Freeman

Colorado Rockies Opening Day roster

DH Charlie Blackmon OF Kris Bryant 3B Ryan McMahon 1B CJ Cron 2B Brendan Rodgers OF Randal Grichuk SS Jose Iglesias OF Sam Hilliard C Ellis Diaz

Starting pitcher: German Marquez

The sorrows of last season run deep into the mindset of Colorado Rockies fans. This will be their first season in five years without star shortstop Trevor Story, who signed with the Red Sox earlier this year.

Picking up the slack left by Story's departure will be Kris Bryant. The .278 career hitter signed to a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies this offseason. The Colorado Rockies are eyeing Bryant as a potential franchise player.

Colorado Rockies @Rockies First look of KB in a Rockies uni First look of KB in a Rockies uni 👀 https://t.co/kOiCm5Bogr

Further down the order, outfielder Randal Grichuk is back in the National League after four seasons playing in Toronto for the Blue Jays. Grichuk, 30, will hope to follow up on his 22 homers last season.

Pitching was woeful for the Colorado Rockies last season. It was a big part of the reason why they only won 74 games. In the opener, the starter looks to be German Marquez, the only Rockies pitcher with a winning record in 2021.

Both teams have hopes of big things in 2022. However, the Dodgers are a World Series favorite, while the Colorado Rockies are in a rebuilding stage. It will be interesting to see how each fares as the season goes on. Whatever happens, we can be sure both teams will be looking to start their season off right.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez

