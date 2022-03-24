Watch: Atlanta Braves waste no time in Spring Training, blast dingers into the stands

The Atlanta Braves know just how to get fans excited for the 2022 season. They uploaded a video of their players simply smoking baseballs into the stands during Spring Training. The reigning World Series champions will look to continue that success as every other team chases them for the crown in 2022. Despite some roster shakeups, like losing the face of the franchise, Freddie Freeman, to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, they retain a strong roster with high aspirations.

There is frankly nothing better in all sports than the sound of a ball being absolutely launched into outer space. Even though it's only Spring Training, glorious sounds can be heard around America.

The Atlanta Braves shared today's iteration of home runs via their Twitter account.

Atlanta Braves @Braves



#BravesST | #ForTheA The fellas are delivering souvenirs all over Florida this afternoon The fellas are delivering souvenirs all over Florida this afternoon 😎#BravesST | #ForTheA https://t.co/Tbd6Pg7Aq9

"The fellas are delivering souvenirs all over Florida this afternoon" - @ Atlanta Braves

The mix of athleticism, timing, and skill resulting in a tater getting mashed is incredible. The simplicity of watching a baseball sail through the air en route to a home run is rewatchable until the end of time.

Can the Atlanta Braves repeat in 2022?

Atlanta finally winning it all in 2021

It was a Cinderalla run that carried the Atlanta Braves to a championship victory in 2021. They were underdogs in every series and overcame the odds to become champions of the world. They snuck into the postseason with only 88 wins, where in some divisions that wouldn't be good enough for third place.

There are bright spots throughout their roster for 2022, notably the return of Ronald Acuna Jr., who will provide an offensive boost to the team and an entertainment boost to the fans who love him. While injuries may keep him out of the first month of the regular season, he should become a powerful contributor for the Braves.

His return to practice was recorded by Maria Martin on Twitter, who tracked a fired-up Acuna Jr.'s return to batting practice.

Maria Martin @Ria_Martin good grief. Audible reactions from everyone at the ballpark. Acuña Jr just YANKED ONE and hit the scoreboard and turned around said “IM BACK”good grief. Audible reactions from everyone at the ballpark. #Braves Acuña Jr just YANKED ONE and hit the scoreboard and turned around said “IM BACK” 😤😤 good grief. Audible reactions from everyone at the ballpark. #Braves https://t.co/L1NU93bXo2

"Acuña Jr just YANKED ONE and hit the scoreboard and turned around said 'IM BACK'" - @ Maria Martin

Watching superstars hit home runs is one of the greatest joys in life. Pulling up highlight reels of the longest dingers ever or game-winning homers is one of the best ways to experience the insane thrills that baseball brings all season long. All we can do right now is thank the Atlanta Braves and their players for providing us with home runs being hit in the dog days of March.

