When MLB star Ronald Acuna Jr. took inspiration from Conor McGregor's epic post-UFC 205 octagon interview

Conor McGregor has managed to influence more than just the MMA faithful, owing to the boisterous attitude that he carries himself with. The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. previously took to social media to emulate the Irishman's guise.

The Braves outfielder posted a picture of himself in the heat of a game and captioned the image with one of the most iconic statements delivered by Conor McGregor.

"I’d like to take this time to apologize to absolutely NOBODY" wrote Acuna Jr.

Having scaled new heights in the combat sports community, Conor McGregor has effectively solidified his position at the pinnacle of the entertainment business. His ascension to the UFC lightweight throne after steamrolling Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 bolstered his influence, stature, and prestige. So it is no surprise that the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. gravitate towards Conor McGregor and his persona.

Conor McGregor and Ronald Acuna Jr. recovering side by side

The year 2021 has not been very kind to either Conor McGregor or Ronald Acuna Jr. Both athletes suffered devastating injuries in the heat of battle and were forced onto the sidelines in a bid to recover successfully.

However, their miseries softened when their paths clashed on the road to recovery. The fact that Conor McGregor and Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered their respective injuries over the same weekend is quite interesting, to say the least.

Conor McGregor suffered a break in his tibia and fibula during his fight against long-time archnemesis Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The injury brought an anticlimactic end to their years-long rivalry and the final edition of their trilogy saga at the same time. The injury has left 'The Notorious' one on the shelf for at least a year.

Ronald Acuna Jr., on the same note, has been sidelined for the entirety of this season as well. Having suffered a torn ACL during a game against the Miami Marlins, the Venezuelan national now finds himself on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

