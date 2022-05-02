LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulates Los Angeles Dodgers Ace for breaking franchise record

Clayton Kershaw was already established among Los Angeles Dodgers fans. His three National League Cy Young Awards tie him with Sandy Koufax. He won the National League Most Valuable Player award in 2014, and in 2020 he brought a generation of LA Dodgers fans their first World Series title. But this weekend, Kershaw elevated himself beyond the Dodgers as an LA sports icon.

For pitchers, strikeouts in MLB are equivalent to points in the NBA. It's a metric that goes unquestioned when defining an athlete's greatness. It is not reliant on teammates or coaching, simply one's ability to outperform their opponent on a regular basis.

When Clayton Kershaw set the record for most strikeouts in Los Angeles Dodgers history, he merited acknowledgement from another dominant LA sports figure.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Clayton Kershaw passes Don Sutton for first place as the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader! Clayton Kershaw passes Don Sutton for first place as the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader! https://t.co/bPy9TF471L

It seemed only fitting, that upon ascending to the level of LA sports legend, that another legend would welcome him to the club. Enter Earvin "Magic" Johnson, arguably the best point guard in NBA history and a legend on the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson is also a co-owner of the Dodgers after joining the Guggenheim Baseball Management Group in 2012.

"Congratulations to @ClaytonKersh22 for becoming the all-time strikeouts leader in @Dodgers history with 2697 strikeouts!!" - @ Earvin Magic Johnson

There are few who would argue with the statement that Clayton Kershaw is the greatest Los Angeles Dodgers player of the 21st century. He boasts a career wins above replacements of 72.8 and is on the precipace of 3,000 strikeouts if he chooses to continue his career beyond this season. Even in a season that he hinted may be his final, the LA lefty boasts a 2.05 earned run average and was in the midst of throwing a perfect game against the Minnesota Twins earlier in the season. While we should take the time to honor the greatness Kershaw has already accomplished, it seems as though he's trying to tell us that he isn't quite done yet and that the curtain may not yet be closing on a stellar career.

Kershaw holds numerous Dodgers records, a World Series ring, and an NL MVP, but it appears as though the 16-year veteran still has gas left in the tank.

Since joining the club in 2008, the left-handed hurler from Texas has eclipsed numerous records with the organization. Most recently, Kershaw passed Don Sutton to become the all-time franchise leader in strikeouts, ending the night with 2,700 strikeouts. However, based on the way he's pitching, it's hard to imagine him hanging up the spikes at the end of the year...right?

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt