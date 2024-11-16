Lance Lynn's wife Dymin makes feelings known about Mike Tyson, Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

For years, Lance Lynn's wife Dymin's commentary and personality on social media has made her one of the most high-profile MLB wives. In the wake of some of the biggest spectacles of the year, Dymin did what she knows best.

On Friday night, millions of eyes fixed themselves on AT&T Stadium in Texas for a boxing match between former World Number 1 Mike Tyson and challenger Jake Paul. Taking to her Instagram account, Dymin revealed how Paul gives her the "ick" before asking Mike Tyson hypothetically if "anyone is home."

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin sharing her thoughts about the Tyson vs Paul fight

Jake Paul won the fight by unanimous decision, drawing criticisms of an unfair playing field due to the fact that Paul is 31 years younger than Tyson. In her story, Dymin Lynn also stated her enthusiasm for women's boxing. On Friday, Irish boxer Katie Taylor edged Puerto Rican challenger Amanda Serrano at AT&T Stadium before the main event.

Since 2020, Dymin has been married to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn. Residing in Marion, Illinois, she and Lynn are the parents to a pair of daughters and a son. Additionally, Lance Lynn credits Dymin with some lifestyle changes geared towards physical improvement.

Via her personal blog and vlog entitled Dymin in the Rough, Dymin Lynn often shares images of friends, family, and activities, as well as her takes on current events, to her thousands of followers on social media.

"Lance and Dymin Lynn's date night, they are so adorable" - MF

A member of the Cards for seven of his thirteen MLB seasons, Lynn departed the team in 2018 via a trade to the Minnesota Twins. However, ahead of the 2024 season, Lynn returned to St. Louis under the terms of a one-year, $11 million deal.

Veteran Lance Lynn will look for a new deal this offseason

On account of knee issues, the Cardinals announced that Lance Lynn will not be coming back under his 2025 team option. As Lynn himself claimed after the news to the New York Times:

“It’s just kind of one of those years where they come in bunches, it’s been the worst of my career, home-run-wise. Bad pitch selection, bad execution. Everything that could go bad has gone bad when they’ve had the opportunity.”

Now 37 years old, some important discussions lie in store for Lance and Dymin Lynn regarding his future in MLB.

