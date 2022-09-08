"Last year was such a fluke" "Season is over" - San Francisco Giants fans react to frustrating series loss to rival Dodgers, adding another chapter to underachieving season

The San Francisco Giants lost their recently-concluded series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it was not pretty. The last game was competitive early on, but a bullpen collapse led the Giants to a 7-3 loss. This loss now officially makes it mathematically impossible for San Francisco to win the National League West.

The game started off very quietly, with both teams going scoreless for the first four innings. The Giants finally broke first in the top of the fifth, thanks to a two-run home run by David Villar. The Dodgers responded with a Justin Turner three-run shot in the bottom of the inning.

San Francisco then put another one on the board with another homer from David Villar, which tied the game at three apiece. However, Los Angeles exploded for four in the eighth inning. Trea Turner had an RBI double and then Max Muncy blasted a three-run shot to put the Dodgers up by four.

San Francisco Giants reliever Zack Littell picked up his third loss of the year after giving four through 1.1 innings pitched. Clayton Kershaw had a strong outing for the Dodgers, with eight strikeouts through six.

Gregg Reginato @ReginatoGregg @SFGiants If I bet 100 dollars on every time the giants scored, then turned around and gave up runs the very next inning to the opposing team I would make money. Play off team ? Not this year with this bullpen . @SFGiants If I bet 100 dollars on every time the giants scored, then turned around and gave up runs the very next inning to the opposing team I would make money. Play off team ? Not this year with this bullpen .

This was a brutal loss for the San Francisco Giants and one that is familiar. Games like this basically sum up their entire season this year. Currently, San Francisco has a record of 65-70, five games under .500.

This year for the Giants has been the complete opposite of last season. Last year brought unexpected success, whereas this year brought underachievement and dissapointment.

The San Francisco Giants: a tale of two seasons

San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers

In 2021, no one expected the Giants to do much of anything. They came off of four straight losing seasons and were tipped to do the same in 2021. However, everything clicked for the Giants as they went 107-55, the best record in the MLB.

Despite losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS, this was still a magical season for San Francisco. Every player on the roster stepped up and played a role in this team's success. To build on their success, the Giants spent more money in free agency and were expected to do great things again this season.

ringo @Ringo3911 @SFGiants I've pulled the white flag a loooong time ago. I remember why i didn't watch baseball for 8 years until last year... LA drives me nuts. @SFGiants I've pulled the white flag a loooong time ago. I remember why i didn't watch baseball for 8 years until last year... LA drives me nuts.

However, the complete opposite has been happening, and now they almost have the same record as the Arizona Diamondbacks. They might be the most disappointing team in the MLB this season. The playoffs are now out of sight for the San Francisco Giants, and they will have to wait until next season to make amends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy