Late Yankees star Bob Turley's former $16,500,000 Italian-inspired mansion ft. library concealing a full bar, hits the market

The late Yankees pitcher Bob Turley played from 1951 through 1963 and helped the Yankees win two World Series in 1956 and 1958. In the twilight of his baseball career, Turley began working as a financial planner and used to sell life insurance.

In 1977, Turley teamed up with Arthur L. Williams Jr. and five others to found A. L. Williams & Associates, which later changed to Primerica Financial Services and was sold to Citigroup in 1989. While at it, he bought and sold 27 houses in Florida.

Among those properties is one in Marco Island, Florida, which is now listed for $16.5 million on the market, per listing agency Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Per the property records with PropertyShark Show, the luxurious abode of the late Bob Turley is owned by an LLC, which paid $10 million for this estate in 2022.

According to listing agent Cathy Rogers, "this property is truly a gem."

More about Bob Turley's mansion at Marco Island

Also known as the 'Turley Mansion,' the Italian-inspired estate spans three acres. The 13,000-square-foot home channels a Venetian palazzo with a 25-foot hand-painted barrel ceiling in the main room, columns, stone flooring, imported fountains, and large fireplaces, among other extravagant features.

Bob Turley's mansion. Credit: SPACECRAFTING Photography

The house has a formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen with a temperature-controlled hidden wine cellar, a library with built-in bookcases leading to a full bar and lounge, a family room, staff quarters, multiple terraces, and six bedrooms.

It also includes a well-equipped primary suite with a hand-rubbed Venetian plaster ceiling, dual bathrooms, and walk-in closets, as well as a private balcony.

“Its combination of historical significance, architectural beauty and prime location on Marco Island makes it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the listing agent said about the mansion.

Aside from that, this house features 190 feet of bay frontage, a 100-foot pier, tropical landscaping, koi ponds, a screened-in pool with spa, an outdoor kitchen and grill and a tennis court.

Bob Turley spent the last two years of his life in Alpharetta, Georgia. He died of liver cancer on March 30, 2013, at the age of 82, while in hospice care at Lenbrook, an Atlanta retirement facility.

