MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 2, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid could be a challenge for players. It's a brand new year and a new day, so there's new prompts to solve with a rich history of baseball fun facts to remember. That always provides a tough task, but we have everything you need to know down below.

Which players played for Padres and Brewers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Hoffman played for the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. He is joined by Jim Edmonds, Ji Man Choi, Nelson Cruz, Josh Hader, Ben Gamel and Trent Grisham.

Which Padres were born outside the US?

Fernando Tatis Jr. was born outside the US and plays for the Padres. Try also using Yangervis Solarte, Franmil Reyes, Juan Soto, Xander Boegarts or Gary Sanchez.

Which Padres won Cy Young?

Blake Snell just captured the NL Cy Young for the Padres in 2023. You can also use Jake Peavy, Mark Davis, Gaylord Perry and Randy Jones.

Which players played for Yankees and Brewers?

Josh Donaldson played for both the Yankees and Brewers in 2023

CC Sabathia played for both the New York Yankees and Brewers. He is joined by Curtis Granderson, Josh Donaldson, Andrew McCutchen, Luke Voit and Ji Man Choi.

Which Yankees were born outside the US?

Gleyber Torres was born outside the United States and played for the Yankees. This is also true of Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, Robinson Cano, Masahiro Tanaka and Hideki Matsui.

Which Yankees won Cy Young?

Gerrit Cole just won the Cy Young for the Yankees. He joined Roger Clemens, Ron Guidry, Sparky Lyle, Whitey Ford and Bob Turley.

Which players played for Guardians and Brewers?

CC Sabathia also played for the Cleveland Guardians and Brewers, so he works here as well. This is also true of Carlos Santana, Julio Franco, Josh Donaldson, Brad Miller and Boone Logan.

Which Guardians were born outside the US?

Omar Vizquel played for Cleveland and was born outside the US. He is joined by Carlos Santana, Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, Oscar Mercado and Shin-Soo Choo.

Which Guardians won Cy Young?

Shane Bieber won Cy Young for the Guardians. This is also true of Corey Kluber, Cliff Lee, CC Sabathia and Gaylord Perry.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.