Lenny Dykstra voiced his displeasure after the release of WNBA star: "Of course! Now on to Brittney Griner for Sportsperson of the Year"

On December 8, former MLB center fielder Lenny Dykstra took a dig at Brittney Griner after Russia freed the WNBA star in a prisoner swap.
Lenny's criticism came after Time magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 2022's "Person of the Year." Attacking Brittney, Dykstra posted a sarcastic tweet mentioning how the six-time WNBA All-Star is in line to be named the "Sportsperson of the Year."
"Of course! Now on to Brittney for Sportsperson of the Year." - Lenny Dykstra
While many people rejoiced at Brittney Griner's return to American soil, many others were enraged with Joe Biden for releasing an arms dealer in exchange.
"You do know we literally released the Merchant of Death for this. An arms dealer running Soviet weapons through Africa that conspired to kill Americans. I get you’re sports ball but sit this one out." - Ricky Lavina
Many feel that Brittney should have abstained from carrying illegal drugs into Russia in light of its regulations.
Curt Schilling lashed out at LeBron James for supporting Brittney Griner in July
In July 2022 (five months after Griner was imprisoned), former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling retaliated against LeBron James. James had discussed the WNBA star's probability of returning to the US. James made the controversial statements on the talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted. Here's what he said:
"Now, how can she [Brittney] feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?'"
LeBron quickly issued an apology on Twitter after facing harsh criticism for his comments. Curt Schilling, though, didn't hesitate to weigh in on the contentious Brittney Griner issue.
"I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws?" - Curt Schilling
Brittney Griner eventually touched down at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, on December 9.