Lenny Dykstra voiced his displeasure after the release of WNBA star: "Of course! Now on to Brittney Griner for Sportsperson of the Year"

On December 8, former MLB center fielder Lenny Dykstra took a dig at Brittney Griner after Russia freed the WNBA star in a prisoner swap.

Lenny's criticism came after Time magazine named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 2022's "Person of the Year." Attacking Brittney, Dykstra posted a sarcastic tweet mentioning how the six-time WNBA All-Star is in line to be named the "Sportsperson of the Year."

Lenny Dykstra @LennyDykstra Of course! Now on to Brittney Griner for Sportsperson of the Year. thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/ukrain… Of course! Now on to Brittney Griner for Sportsperson of the Year. thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/ukrain…

"Of course! Now on to Brittney for Sportsperson of the Year." - Lenny Dykstra

While many people rejoiced at Brittney Griner's return to American soil, many others were enraged with Joe Biden for releasing an arms dealer in exchange.

Ricky Laviña @LavinaRicky @RapSheet You do know we literally released the Merchant of Death for this. An arms dealer running Soviet weapons through Africa that conspired to kill Americans. I get you’re sports ball but sit this one out. @RapSheet You do know we literally released the Merchant of Death for this. An arms dealer running Soviet weapons through Africa that conspired to kill Americans. I get you’re sports ball but sit this one out.

"You do know we literally released the Merchant of Death for this. An arms dealer running Soviet weapons through Africa that conspired to kill Americans. I get you’re sports ball but sit this one out." - Ricky Lavina

Many feel that Brittney should have abstained from carrying illegal drugs into Russia in light of its regulations.

Curt Schilling lashed out at LeBron James for supporting Brittney Griner in July

Curt Schilling (38) of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees on May 10, 2006, at Yankee Stadium (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

In July 2022 (five months after Griner was imprisoned), former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling retaliated against LeBron James. James had discussed the WNBA star's probability of returning to the US. James made the controversial statements on the talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted. Here's what he said:

"Now, how can she [Brittney] feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?'"

LeBron quickly issued an apology on Twitter after facing harsh criticism for his comments. Curt Schilling, though, didn't hesitate to weigh in on the contentious Brittney Griner issue.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 LeBron James @KingJames My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? twitter.com/KingJames/stat… I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? twitter.com/KingJames/stat…

"I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws?" - Curt Schilling

Brittney Griner eventually touched down at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, on December 9.

