"Let's f***ing go San Diego!!" - Jorge Alfaro lets it all out after San Diego Padres outperform San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro has had one of the most epic finishes in a game so far this season. In the bottom of the 10th inning with the bases loaded, Alfaro hit a walk-off double to beat the San Francisco Giants.

This game between the Padres and the Giants was a true nailbiter with little scoring throughout. San Diego jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a solo home run by Manny Machado. Then, after four straight scoreless innings, San Francisco tied the game with a Brandon Crawford RBI single in the ninth.

The game went into extra innings, the Padres loaded the bases, and then the magic happened.

Starting 9 @Starting9 The Legend of Jorge Alfaro grows The Legend of Jorge Alfaro grows https://t.co/rhlLtbrrLp

With a 0-1 count, Alfaro ripped a ball into deep left-center field, over the head of center fielder Austin Slater for a game-winning ground rule double. Everyone, players and fans included, went crazy in celebration.

After the game ended, Jorge Alfaro did a postgame interview, where he made some unhinged remarks. At the conclusion of his interview, Alfaro said, "Let's f***ing go San Diego," and the crowd went wild. In the interview, you can see everyone in the stadium, players included, waiting for him to say it.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jorge Alfaro just went for it Jorge Alfaro just went for it https://t.co/PyprEzw2iY

Alfaro said the same thing after hitting a walk-off against Arizona two weeks ago.

Inside Jorge Alfaro, the 2022 walk-off king

Alfaro is mainly known for his game-winning hits this season for San Diego. His first came against his old team, the Miami Marlins, when he hit a three-run shot to win the game on May 8. Then, he did it again against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 11th inning on June 22. This one last night makes three walk-offs from Alfaro in 2022.

"THE SAN DIEGO SUPER PADRES WIN!!" - Javier Jesus Urquieta

On top of these clutch performances, Alfaro is having a solid season behind the plate. The backstop is currently batting .277 with a .771 OPS through 48 games played this season. He is providing a big help to the Padres as they fight for the National League West. It is going to be very interesting to see what Alfaro and the San Diego Padres can do as they year plays out.

