"Let's have Jay-Z come in. Let's have Beyonce. Let's have some of the great entertainers" - MLB legend has interesting plans for Hall of Fame week

On July 24, 2022 at 1:30 P.M., Major League Baseball will induct six members into the Hall of Fame. Legendary Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz will headline the Hall of Fame induction ceremony as he is the only player to be inducted by the Baseball Writers of America (the traditional method). He will be joined by Brooklyn Dodgers great Gil Hodges, Minnesota Twins heroes Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, and Negro League legends Buck O'Neil and and Bud Fowler. The induction ceremony will take place on the grounds of Cooperstown, New York. It brims with so much tradition and pagaentry.

However, in a segment on the Kay-Rod podcast, Alex Rodriguez declared he would make some changes to the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

"MLB Commissioner Alex Rodriguez: A-Rod's controversial changes to improve pro baseball"

If appointed commissioner of Major League Baseball, Arod would like to see more entertainment and modernization in the Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Rodriguez advocated for injecting some diversity and livening up the environment with some of the best entertainers in music.

"Let's have Jay-Z come in. Let's have Beyonce. Let's have some of the great entertainers."

This comes as an incredibly controversial take from the former New York Yankees third baseman as baseball is a sport that is most strongly rooted in its traditional ways. However, Rodriguez has always had a controversial relationship with the Hall of Fame. Even though he had a stellar career, Rodriguez will likely never find himself in Cooperstown. He had one of the most prolific careers of all-time as he was arguably one of the best right-handed hitters of all-time. In his career, Alex Rodriguez crushed 696 home runs, drove in over 2,000 runs and scored 2,000 runs en-route to 3,115 hits.

Alex Rodriguez was a controversial character during his playing career. However, he's found a new life in his post-playing days

However, due to the biogenysis scandal centered around fake chemist Anthony Bosch, Rodriguez was revealed to have the majority of his career tainted by performance enhancing substances. He was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 MLB season, which the legendary slugger credits with derailing his career. Therefore, he likely won't be entering the Hall anytime soon, which may be coloring his opinion on the induction ceremony.

