"Let's put the same logo on the uniforms" "Man, this is awful" - Fans ridicule jerseys for the MLB at Field of Dreams matchup between Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds

The MLB at Field of Dreams game is set for its second annual matchup on August 11. The event was such a huge hit last season that it may become a yearly tradition. This season's game features the oldest rivalry, the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs. The uniforms for the game were released and they are creating quite a stir.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Here are the jerseys and hats the Cubs and Reds will wear during this year’s Field of Dreams Game Here are the jerseys and hats the Cubs and Reds will wear during this year’s Field of Dreams Game https://t.co/LvCdUCciYD

Both are remixed versions of the two teams' classic uniforms. However, both have similar colors and logos and look eerily similar to each other.

ThrowSmart @throwsmartapp @TalkinBaseball_ "Let's put the same logo on the uniforms" 🤦‍♂️ @TalkinBaseball_ "Let's put the same logo on the uniforms" 🤦‍♂️

It is safe to say that fans were not happy when these uniforms were released. Many believe that is going to be too confusing when watching the game live. Out of all the options that these two teams have, why did they choose two white jerseys?

The Reds and the Cubs are two of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball. Both teams have been in the MLB since the 1880s and have been in the National League. However, both teams have been awful this season and many believe that the 2022 game will be a waste.

morb Ford @RicoRBW

(The white Sox should also always be in it) @TalkinBaseball_ Cool jerseys cool event it’s unfortunate that both teams aren’t good(The white Sox should also always be in it) @TalkinBaseball_ Cool jerseys cool event it’s unfortunate that both teams aren’t good (The white Sox should also always be in it)

Delusional Cards Fan @Granth3Goat @TalkinBaseball_ Literally the same logo, and no one cares cause these are both irrelevant teams. @TalkinBaseball_ Literally the same logo, and no one cares cause these are both irrelevant teams.

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the worst teams in the MLB this season. They are 19 games below .500 and have zero shot of reaching the playoffs. However, the Chicago Cubs are somehow even worse this year. They are 21 games under .500 and in last place in the Natioanl League Central.

marg_halter @marghalter @TalkinBaseball_ Man, this is awful. Does anyone know how the teams are chosen for this game? @TalkinBaseball_ Man, this is awful. Does anyone know how the teams are chosen for this game?

Neither team has a shot at the postseason, and this has been the case since the start of this season. This is the complete opposite of last year's game, which featured the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. Both teams were contenders and it was a game for the ages.

Let's take a look back at the 2021 MLB at Field of Dreams game

2021 MLB at Field of Dreams - Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

The 2021 MLB at Field of Dreams game was definitely one to remember. The Yankees faced off against the White Sox, with the White Sox winning 9-8. The game was a total home run show. Seven home runs were hit between the two teams. In the bottom of the ninth inning, White Sox star Tim Anderson hit a bone-chilling walk-off homer.

That game was easily the best regular season game of 2021. Although fans doubt it will, hopefully this year's game will live up to expectations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt