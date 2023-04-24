When New York Mets starter Max Scherzer was ejected in the third innings of a game on April 19, the sheer amount of protest coming from the leftie led fans to believe there was more at play.

The stated reason for Scherzer's dismissal was because, after a routine examination, the home plate umpire found Max Scherzer's hands to be "the stickiest he had ever seen." After requesting that the starter wash his hands in rubbing alcohol, the umpire ruled that Scherzer was using a foreign substance and ejected him. MLB then imposed a 10-game suspension on Scherzer.

Scherzer, whose $129 million three-year contract makes him the highest-paid MLB pitcher in history, was convinced that he was not cheating. The 38-year-old even went so far as to swear on his child's life that he was only using rosin and rubbing alcohol, which is not a violation under league regulations.

Viral video makes Max Scherzer's suspension even more outrageous

In a recent video posted online, former MLB pitcher David Cone put Scherzer's alibi to the test. Cone, who won the 1994 AL Cy Young as a member of the Kansas City Royals, determined that rosin, sweat, and rubbing alcohol can indeed make hands markedly sticker.

"David Cone's Rosin Experiment." - Rob Friedman

Fans who suspected that Scherzer was telling the truth all along feel vindicated. Several took to Twitter under the video to voice their abiding displeasure at the fact that Max Scherzer's suspension still holds.

Rosin is typically used by pitchers to improve their grip on the ball. As per current rules, this is the only substance that MLB pitchers can legally rely on to achieve more desirable results.

New York Mets fans have understandably been the most outspoken on this matter. Some have even suggested rather conspiratorial ideas that the MLB suspended Max Scherzer arbitrarily to hamper the team's prospects.

Since entering the MLB in 2008, Max Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards, multiple All-Star Awards, and the 2019 World Series as a member of the Washington Nationals. The fact that he has never been caught using foreign substances during games has led many to back up the claims of the Missouri native.

Between Max Scherzer and 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, the Mets are shelling out about $86 million on their top two starters this season. However, with Verlander out until early May and Scherzer nursing his suspension, it looks like that will be a cost that the Mets will, at least temporarily, have to swallow.

