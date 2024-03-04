"Letting the other side know that we’re ready to play" - Bob Melvin reflects on imposing new national anthem policy in the Giants dugout

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin has implemented a new rule this season. Melvin wants all his players to stand and face the American flag during the national anthem before games.

While reflecting on imposing the new rule on his team, Melvin said that his rule had nothing to do with trying to force a political stance. His aim is simply to have his players act professionally and be focused from the time they take the field until the game ends.

“Look, we’re a new team here, we got some good players here. it’s more about letting the other side know that we’re ready to play," Melvin said. "I want guys out here ready to go. It has nothing to do with whatever happened in the past or whatever, it’s just something I embrace."

Bob Melvin also shared that during his time at the Oakland and Padres’ hot seats, he followed the same guidelines and occasionally had to discipline his players if he felt that they weren’t contributing fully.

The manager aims to lead by example by standing and honoring the anthem before each game. And he wants to see all of his players and staff do the same to demonstrate their unity and readiness to face the opposition.

SF Giant’s Tristan Beck to undergo arm surgery

Pitcher Tristan Beck is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday to remove an aneurysm from his throwing arm. The 27-year-old right-hander experienced arm discomfort during Spring Training. Further testing revealed the presence of the aneurysm, which requires surgical intervention.

Beck made his major league debut with the Giants last season, appearing in 20 games out of the bullpen. The Giants have not provided a timetable for Beck's recovery and return to the mound following Monday's procedure.

Losing Beck from their squad temporarily depletes the Giants' bullpen depth as the 2024 regular season approaches. The team would hope that he can make a full recovery and rejoin the pitching staff later this year.

