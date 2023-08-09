Former All-Star Nick Castellanos, known for smashing home runs, is crucial to the Philadelphia Phillies' offense. He's a fantastic father off the pitch, especially when attempting to teach the game to his son, Liam.

The Phillies have recently demonstrated their desire to hit for power. They split a doubleheader with the Nationals on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, winning Game 1 8-4 and losing Game 2 5-4 thanks to five home runs.

Nick's son, Liam, entered the arena to cheer him on. He was spotted encouraging his father and making endearing motions.

Fans melted as Liam flashed a sign at the Phillies game in support of his father. Fan responses are given below.

Nick Castellanos' bond with his son

Liam is at present nine years old. He comes with his dad to support the Phillies. Castellanos recently hit a home run for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Milwaukee Brewers; his son was in awe of it. After Castellanos reached the home plate, his son started bouncing up and down, Castellanos pointed at him, and the two celebrated the homerun.

The Tigers selected the 31-year-old at number 44 overall in the 2010 draft out of the high school ranks in Florida. 2012's All-Star Futures Game participant Castellanos was the competition's most valuable player. On September 1, 2013, he joined the Tigers, making his MLB debut.

The Tigers dealt Nick Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He inked a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds before the 2020 campaign. He was chosen to participate in the 2021 All-Star Game, received the Silver Slugger Award, and made the All-MLB Second Team.