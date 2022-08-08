“Life is full of changes" - Austin Butler of 'Elvis' fame and Vanessa Hudgens ended their 9-year relationship while the actor was filming the Presley biopic

Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for more than eight years before calling it quits in 2020.

Austin Butler gained recognition for starring in "The Carrie Diaries" and "The Shannara Chronicles." He made his Broadway debut in the 2018 revival of "The Iceman Cometh."

The duo were one of the most loved couples in the industry. The stars reportedly began dating in 2011, and over the course of their relationship, they shared many adorable moments.

Hudgens and Butler were often seen at red carpet events together and even on romantic getaways. Butler and Hudgens split in 2020 when Austin was shooting the film “Elvis” – an Elvis Presley biopic. In an interview with "GQ" magazine, Butler spoke about how he emerged from “Elvis” and his life changed in a lot of ways, including his relationship status with Hudgens.

“My family said I didn’t sound like me anymore. Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing.”

Hudgens and Butler were first spotted together in 2011 at a birthday party for actress Ashley Tisdale's sister, Jennifer. Butler had just recently starred in Disney's “Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure.” The couple was later spotted various places together. They attended Coachella together and sometimes co-hosted on the red carpet.

Hudgens also opened up about making long distance work in their relationship. She told “People” magazine:

"Just communication, communication is key. I think that if anything's bothering you, don't hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open."

Vanessa posted a cute Instagram picture featuring Butler.

"Missing this guy. #mcm #longdistancesucks" - Vanessa Hudgens

Busy work schedules and travel put a strain on their relationship and they finally split in 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens is currently dating MLB star Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in November 2020, less than a year after her split from longtime love Austin Butler.

Tucker is a professional baseball player who is presently with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces. On Valentine's Day 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Hudgens posted adorable photos of herself and Tucker at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Never get enough♥️🤟🏽" - Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens has made numerous film appearances, and she recently co-hosted the Met Gala in New York City.

