"Like father, like daughter" - Alex Rodriguez appears to be 'twinning' with daughter Natasha at Timberwolves game

Fourteen-time All-Star and Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted at the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Sacramento Kings at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Alex wasn't alone spectating the game, as he was accompanied by his eldest daughter, Natasha Rodriguez. The father-daughter duo was photographed watching the game from the sidelines, posing in a similar fashion.

Alex Rodriguez clicked with his daughter Natasha Rodriguez, overlooking the NBA game

"Like father, like daughter" - arod

Before the game, Alex was spotted courtside as Natasha spoke to Karl Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. She also hooped a little during pregame team training inside Target Center. Natasha had previously been spotted at other sporting events, sparking her interest in becoming a sportswoman herself.

The former professional baseball player and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, have two kids, Natasha, 19, and Ella, 15. The 2002 marriage had a hard divorce in 2008, but they have since resolved their problems and are still dedicated to co-parenting their daughters. A-Rod then started dating pop sensation J-Lo.

A source reported that Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez remained together for as long as they did because of their children. The insider said at the time, "A-Rod's girls and J. Lo's kids are really close." "I believe their love for one another will always be there. They still have that." To ensure that their children could continue to enjoy Easter, they wanted to continue celebrating as a family.

"Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special" - people

Along with spending Independence Day with his girls, Rodriguez shared pictures from the celebrations on social media. In one photograph, Rodriguez was with his children at an improvised DJ booth, while in another, the group was with Scurtis, Scurtis's spouse, Angel Nicolas, and Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez shares a special bond with his two daughters

Alex Rodriguez assisted Natasha with her move-in for her first semester of college at the University of Michigan in August. He posted pictures from the tearful day to Instagram, one of which showed the two of them seated on Natasha's brand-new dorm bed.

Ella Rodriguez enjoys music just as much as her big sister does. In December 2018, J-Lo shared a video of her daughter Emme and the two girls Rodriguez performing the Elvis Presley hit "Can't Help Falling in Love" as Natasha demonstrated her ukulele skills in the background.

"Alex Rodriguez Poses with Daughters Natasha and Ella During Italian Vacation: 'Lucky Guy" - people

The daughters of the baseball legend have even met Jaclyn Cordeiro, his new girlfriend. Rodriguez accompanied Ella and Natasha to a Miami Heat game in May, where they were seated courtside next to Cordeiro. The two girls posed close to the happy couple in the selfie that the former Yankee uploaded from the game.

