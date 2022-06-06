"Like it or not, this is what peak performance looks like" - MLB Reddit reacts to Kansas City Royals fan catching two stray hits in identical fashion 

Despite being around for over a century, the game of baseball brings the potential of something that's never happened before to every game. Just ask Kansas City Royals fans. On Sunday's matchup against the Houston Astros, a "once in a lifetime" moment was experienced in the stands as a Kansas City Royals fan shocked the world by catching a foul ball...with his hat...twice! Fans erupted with cheers, and the man was showered with praise and high fives from both his fellow fans and the Kansas City Royals broadcast booth.

"Fan at Kauffman Stadium inexplicably catches two foul balls the exact same way" - u/pancakeking1012

Not only fans of the Kansas City Royals' Kauffman Stadium were awed.

Major League Baseball fans took to Reddit to express their surprise and admiration over the Kansas City Royals fan's miraculous catches

It started with MLB fans simply marveling at the sheer improbability an event like that would ever occur. A player would have to hit a ball in that direction, the fan would not only have to be present but prepared, and the angle of the ball's richochet would have to be just perfect in order to land in the fan's Royals cap.

"the ricochet prediction is unreal"- EnsouledText

"This dude should go buy a lottery ticket."- Jrice138

"I’ve been to hundreds of baseball games, never once got a foul ball. Someone explain to me how this dude just casually gets two in the same game the same way" -u/passoutpat

Other fans simply marveled at the hand-eye coordination and athleticism displayed by the fan.

"absolute athlete"- u/DrWolves

"Like it or not, this is what peak performance looks like"- GOATmar_Infante

"I'd guess he has excellent reaction time, reading the ball off the bat immediately and then getting in position to make the catch...we don't see either of his catches, but I'd assume he's planted squarely under the ball, and using two hands" - u/sozh

However, some fans simply enjoyed the core emotional value of baseball. After the fan caught the first ball, he immediately gave the ball to his son. When the second ball was caught, the shock on the son's face said it all in what will likley be a memory the two will share for a lifetime.

"That kid must think his dad is the coolest guy in existence" - u/SithisandSkoona

"My dad caught a regular foul ball when I was about 9 and I thought it was the coolest thing that'd ever happened in the history of the world..."- u/free_spoons

The Royals fell to the Astros 7-4.

