“Literally the most talented player in history”, “This guy is from another planet” - MLB fans astounded after reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani raises the ceiling with his two-way talent

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is absolutely outstanding. The two-way phenom has shown why he is so elite in Major League Baseball in the past two games against the Kansas City Royals.

In the first game, Ohtani had the best hitting performance of his career. Then, in last night's game, he had the best pitching performance of his career.

MLB @MLB A career-high 8 RBI last night and a career-high 13 Ks tonight.



Unbelievable, Shohei Ohtani. A career-high 8 RBI last night and a career-high 13 Ks tonight. Unbelievable, Shohei Ohtani. https://t.co/xqgwHugbaZ

During Tuesday's game against the Royals, Shohei Ohtani had eight RBIs, including two home runs and two sac flies. Although the Angels lost in extra innings, the game was epic, and Ohtani, basically, carried the team to extras.

During last night's game, Ohtani tossed seven scoreless innings, striking out 13, and allowing just two hits. This time, the Los Angeles Angels faired better, winning the game 5-0.

Ohtani, since entering the league in 2018, has taken everybody by storm with his ability to both pitch and hit at such a high level. No player has done this since the likes of Babe Ruth. However, he even stopped pitching after a few seasons. Shohei has shown zero signs of stopping ethier, and if anything, it looks like both are continuously getting better.

This season, Shohei Ohtani is batting .260, slugging just shy of .500, and has an OPS of .822. He also has 15 home runs and has not missed a game yet this season.

On the mound, Ohtani is 6-4 with a 2.90 earned run average. He also has 90 strikeouts in just 68.1 innings pitched. It is safe to say that Ohtani is on pace to have yet another great season on both sides of the field.

Shohei Ohtani continues to impress everyone watching him. Every time he does something amazing, he, somehow, tops it. After this performance, some fans are saying that he might be the most talented player in MLB history.

These back-to-back performances had fans amazed because something like this has never been seen before in the MLB. Major Leauge Baseball fans had this to say.

Shohei Ohtani performances has fans left in awe

Fans mentioned how Ohtani is a really special player in today's game. Major League Baseball is the highest level of the game, and Shohei has proven he can dominate on both sides.

JJ 🇵🇷 @Dawgnuts1 @MLB This man is something special. Once in a few lifetime player. We'll never see this type of player in multiple generations @MLB This man is something special. Once in a few lifetime player. We'll never see this type of player in multiple generations

This fan said that whoever thinks Ohtani is overrated is just wrong and that he is a generational talent.

Depressed Yankees fan @Yankeesfan2009_ @MLB It’s crazy. And people say he’s overrated. This is something we haven’t seen in a LONG time @MLB It’s crazy. And people say he’s overrated. This is something we haven’t seen in a LONG time

Since what Ohtani is doing is unheard of, it is not surprising to hear fans say that he is not human.

This fain said it is a shame to see how mediocre the Angels have been, even with players like Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Many fans were saying that the Angels do not deserve a talent like Ohtani.

Matt @matt08buzz @MLB Poor dude has to play on the Angels @MLB Poor dude has to play on the Angels

Shohei Ohtani enters free agency in 2024, and if the Angels do not prove that they can win, Ohtani could leave them. Some fans hope that will be the case.

Alex 🇵🇭⚾(40-25) @Fire__Monkey23 @MLB He needs to get out of Anaheim ASAP once he is a free agent @MLB He needs to get out of Anaheim ASAP once he is a free agent

Shohei Ohtani is a special baseball player in the game of baseball. His talent is something that we have never seen in the game. The craziest part is, Ohtani is still just 27 years old, so he has plenty of seasons left in the big leagues. It is going to be very exciting for baseball to see what Ohtani can do throughout his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far