New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes and his wife, Alondra Russy, recently attended an NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys at the Hard Rock Stadium. From their looks, it seems like they were in support of the Dolphins, who ended up winning a close game 22-20 over the Cowboys.

Alondra sported a blue Dolphins T-shirt to show her support for the team. However, it was Nestor Cortes' sweater that took away the spotlight. Cortes donned a blue Dolphins winter hat and a quirky Christmas sweater, which left fans in splits.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Living up to the Nasty Nestor nickname," one user reacted on the post.

The sweater had a bodybuilder's or boxer's photo, which caught fan's attention:

"This the guy you're hoping will help Cole carry the rotation?" another quipped.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier this November, Nestor Cortes and Alondra Russy exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close family and some Yankees teammates.

Several Yankees stars, including Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and others, were seen posing for a group photo and having a good time in a picture provided by the Talkin' Yanks page on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

A bit about Nestor Cortes' wife, Alondra Russy

Alondra Gabriela Estreras Russy was born on Aug. 16, 1996, in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Russy was born and raised in Miami and attended Everglades High School in Miramar as well as Florida Career College. On Nov. 24, 2015, Cortes and Alondra began dating.

The Southpaw pitcher popped the question to Alondra after the 2022 All-Star Week. Moreover, Cortes, as a gentleman, asked for her hand in front of her parents.

Cortes missed most of the 2023 season, appearing only once in June and July. His most recent start was on Aug. 5, following which he was placed on the IL due to a rotator cuff strain. He is likely to have surgery and return to the mound next season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.