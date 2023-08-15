Look: Wander Franco in social media posts with alleged minor victim, MLB investigating Rays player

Wander Franco is no longer playing with the Tampa Bay Rays as MLB investigates his alleged relationship with a young girl. News broke recently that the All-Star shortstop had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Franco is 22.

The shortstop was removed from the lineup and left the clubhouse during the game. He has since been placed on the Restricted List as MLB and the Rays investigate the alleged relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Franco has denied a relationship with Loredana Chevalier, who is his accuser who claims to be 14. On social media, fans have discovered pictures of Franco kissing what appears to be the alleged minor victim.

Wander Franco and his alleged 14-year-old girlfriend (Image via Mechical)

There are a few pictures of the two together. In one, Franco can be seen kissing her cheek. While her age is unclear, she does appear to be younger than the Rays' star. More pictures can be seen in the video below.

On Instagram, Franco refuted the reports:

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side & not get involved with anybody.”

Pictures of Chevalier with a child, potentially her own, as well as a car and alcohol appear to have been scrubbed from her social media presence as well. The entire situation is under investigation.

Wander Franco accused of major crime

The story initially broke because Loredana Chevalier stated that she had an inappropriate relationship with Wander Franco. He had been paying her hush money, but when she didn't get the money, she came forward, allegedly.

Wander Franco has a major accusation

Franco was then removed from the lineup and this entire investigation began. It is worth bearing in mind that none of this is proven. At the time of writing, Franco has not been formally charged and there is no evidence of any of it. It is an active investigation, but that is all it is currently.