The 2022 Los Angeles Angels made history, for all the wrong reasons. After a franchise-worst 13-game losing slide marred their hopes of a postseason, fans hoped that 2023 would bring brighter days.

Despite boasting two of the top players on earth in two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, and stud outfielder Mike Trout, the Angels have not been able to make the postseason since 2014.

It has now gotten to the point where Angels fans have lowered their expectations. At least that way, the Angels cannot disappoint when they inevitably come up short, time after time.

The latest heartbreak for Angels fans came on April 24 against the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics had a record of 4-18 going into the game, and have even recently announced their intent to relocate to Las Vegas by 2027 on account of their league-worst attendance figures.

Despite opening up to a 7-1 run deficit, the Angels battled back to tie the game at 8 to force extra innings. Although a home run from Brandon Drury put the team ahead in the 10th, the A's battled back in the bottom of the inning to capture the contest with a final score of 11-10.

"FINAL: Angels 10, Athletics 11" - Los Angeles Angels

Angels fans, who were filled with hope at the start of the season, have largely resigned themselves. Countless comments were posted to Twitter showcasing the exhausting indifference that the fanbase now feels.

The last time the Los Angeles Angels won a postseason game was back in 2009. Although the team made the playoffs in 2014, they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the first round.

Matt Wo @mattwo_ @Angels That game was the epitome of being an Angels fan, y’all are an embarrassment. I just pray Ohtani doesn’t go to the Dodgers or a division rival at this point @Angels That game was the epitome of being an Angels fan, y’all are an embarrassment. I just pray Ohtani doesn’t go to the Dodgers or a division rival at this point

𝙆𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙨 @GhostOfSparta1_ @Angels What a sad, sorry, pathetic joke of a dumpster fire franchise SMFH🤡🤦🏻‍♂️ @Angels What a sad, sorry, pathetic joke of a dumpster fire franchise SMFH🤡🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/0FFlzobma6

Questions also continue to swirl around Shohei Ohtani. The 27-year old superstar inked a 1-year deal worth $30 million to avoid arbitration. Although he remains in the lineup, there is an abiding understanding that the Japanese star will opt to sign with a different, richer team, possibly moving across town to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eman @Eman_zcru @Angels Unfollow until y’all get a new owner and new manager @Angels Unfollow until y’all get a new owner and new manager

The Los Angeles Angels still have time to find their way this season

Although the loss like the Angels incurred at the hands of the Athletics is a tough pill to swallow, fans and players need to realize how early the season is. The Angels are only 3.5 games out of the top spot in their division, if they can put in frustrating losses like this in the past, closing the gap may be easier than it seems.

