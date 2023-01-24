Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has decided to end the process of selling his team and retain ownership. The news comes as a shock, considering the process only began in 2022. Ending any chance of a sale this early would indicate that Moreno had a change of heart rather than a lack of interested buyers.

The Los Angeles Angels will continue to do business as usual for the 2023 season, which might not have the results that fans were hoping for. Despite the starpower the team employs, they play in the very competitive American League West, where wins are not easy to come by. A new owner would have been a change of pace with potentially more money being spent on the roster.

News that the sale talks have ended was announced by the Los Angeles Angels' official Twitter account.

Los Angeles Angels @Angels Today, the #Angels announced that the Moreno Family is ending the exploratory process to sell the team and will continue ownership throughout the 2023 Season and beyond. Today, the #Angels announced that the Moreno Family is ending the exploratory process to sell the team and will continue ownership throughout the 2023 Season and beyond. https://t.co/aokYfba1Dp

Angels fans were happy when the sales process began, and were devastated to learn that it has now ended. The team has not found success under Moreno's guidance despite having some great players in the lineup. Notably in the form of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, both of whom have never won a playoff game.

With Ohtani set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, the ownership situation could change things. The Los Angeles Angels have had 10 years to build a winning team around Mike Trout and have yet to be able to. Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-lifetime talent who cares deeply about winning. Having the same owner who has failed to build a winner in the past will certainly factor into his decision.

Whether it happens at the deadline (if they’re smart enough to not lose him for nothing) or this offseason is the only question remaining Los Angeles Angels @Angels Today, the #Angels announced that the Moreno Family is ending the exploratory process to sell the team and will continue ownership throughout the 2023 Season and beyond. Today, the #Angels announced that the Moreno Family is ending the exploratory process to sell the team and will continue ownership throughout the 2023 Season and beyond. https://t.co/aokYfba1Dp Shohei Ohtani will be an ex-Angel soonWhether it happens at the deadline (if they’re smart enough to not lose him for nothing) or this offseason is the only question remaining twitter.com/angels/status/… Shohei Ohtani will be an ex-Angel soonWhether it happens at the deadline (if they’re smart enough to not lose him for nothing) or this offseason is the only question remaining twitter.com/angels/status/…

Jake @D1SCHER 🏻 glad you’re back Arte @Angels Looking forward to our 20 year playoff drought and losing Ohtani this winter🏻 glad you’re back Arte @Angels Looking forward to our 20 year playoff drought and losing Ohtani this winter 👍🏻 glad you’re back Arte

Can’t imagine it improves his chances of staying. Los Angeles Angels @Angels Today, the #Angels announced that the Moreno Family is ending the exploratory process to sell the team and will continue ownership throughout the 2023 Season and beyond. Today, the #Angels announced that the Moreno Family is ending the exploratory process to sell the team and will continue ownership throughout the 2023 Season and beyond. https://t.co/aokYfba1Dp This is a weird turn in this saga, but the most important part is how it’ll impact Shohei Ohtani’s impending free agency.Can’t imagine it improves his chances of staying. twitter.com/angels/status/… This is a weird turn in this saga, but the most important part is how it’ll impact Shohei Ohtani’s impending free agency.Can’t imagine it improves his chances of staying. twitter.com/angels/status/…

The Angels last made the playoffs in 2014, where they were promptly swept in the American League Divisional Series. Angels fans have been crying out for a winning team for almost a decade now, and ownership hasn't been able to provide one. With the Houston Astros dominating the division and the Seattle Mariners on the upswing, the path to success for the Angels is very murky.

Every single Angels Fan @Angels Arte, nobody wants you to keep the team. Everybody, literally everybody wants you to sell. We will not be sad. We promise you.Love,Every single Angels Fan @Angels Arte, nobody wants you to keep the team. Everybody, literally everybody wants you to sell. We will not be sad. We promise you. Love, Every single Angels Fan

Pinvok @P1nvok @Angels These last two years I was trying to get into Baseball. I don’t know why but I chose the Angels to follow. But I think I am going to change to another team now. @Angels These last two years I was trying to get into Baseball. I don’t know why but I chose the Angels to follow. But I think I am going to change to another team now.

Arte Moreno will be the owner of the Angels in 2023 and beyond, and only time will tell if the coming years will improve his legacy.

Can the Los Angeles Angels make the playoffs in 2023?

Cleveland Indians v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

This could be Trout and Ohtani's last year together on the Angels. If it is, they will have to make it count. Their best chance at the playoffs is via the Wild Card, which is attainable if their health holds up.

Arte Moreno changing his mind on selling the team will have a long-lasting effect on the franchise.

