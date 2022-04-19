Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 19, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Tonight will be game two of three between American League West Leaders, Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros. This is the Astros' 11th game of the season and their sixth game against the Angels. These teams opened the season with a four-game series against each other, and they are back at it again.

"Your first look at the 2021 American League Championship ring." - @ astrosbaseball

Last night, the Astros dropped the hammer on the Angels, winning 8-3, putting themsleves in sole possession of first place. Today, two southpaws will be going at it, Patrick Sandoval and Framver Valdez.

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Betting Odds

Moneyline Runline Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +130 +1.5 (-170) Over 8.5 (-108) Huston Astros -154 -1.5 (+140) Under 8.5 (-112)

The Astros are now 4-1 against the Angels, and while Los Angeles has kept up record-wise with Houston, Houston is proving to be a much better team head-to-head.

"Opening up the homestand victorious!" - @ Houston Astros

The Astros are showing why they are the reigning American League champions.

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Best Picks

Sandoval is an up-and-comer in the league who has shown promise but is still finding his way. This will be his first start this season. So far, he hasn't given up a run in four innings pitched. He'll need to pitch at least five innings to hit his prop, but as long as he doesn't get lit up in the first inning, it shouldn't be a problem.

Patrick Sandoval Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Valdez has been a great pitcher for the Astros the past few seasons. Valdez received Cy Young votes in 2020 but arguably had a better season in 2021. He's gotten better each season, averaging a strikeout an inning, and he'll make another jump this season.

Framber Valdez Over 4..5 Strikeouts (-170)

With two aces going at it tonight, there will be few runs scored, and there is no reason to think any runs will be scored in the fist inning.

No Runs in the First Inning (-110)

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Predictions

The Angels finally seem to be putting something together out in Anaheim, and they will be trying to match the reigning American League champions step for step all season long. However, these two series show that the they still have some work to do before they can compete for a pennant. Regardless, Los Angeles will be a fun team to watch this season.

Looking at trends, the under is 4-1 in the last five between these teams, and the under is 4-0 in Sandoval's last four starts as an underdog.

Astros (-154) & Under 8.5 Runs (-112)

