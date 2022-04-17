MLB world reacts to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throwing 8 shutout innings

The Houston Astros won against the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Saturday, April 16, with Justin Verlander pitching eight perfect innings.

On September 30, 2020, the 39-year-old former Detroit Tiger returned to the mound after healing and rehabilitating from Tommy John's surgery on his right arm.

It goes without saying that he was never going to be an ordinary pitcher after Tommy John's surgery. Verlander pitched eight perfect innings for the Astros against the Mariners at T-Mobile Field in his second start after missing last season.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Justin Verlander tonight:



8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K Justin Verlander tonight:8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K https://t.co/yeHE95WQus

Verlander, who mainly relied on his fastball and slider, pitched eight innings for the first time since no-hitting the Toronto Blue Jays on September 1, 2019.

Verlander (1-1) seemed to be back in the form that earned him the 2019 AL Cy Young Award, a day after seeing Seattle score 11 runs against Houston pitching.

On Saturday night, the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-0 as Verlander threw 8 innings of the 3-hit ball for his first victory since July 2020.

It's safe to say that the Astros have reclaimed their ace pitcher. Verlander is made uniquely, and despite being 39 years old, Justin still has a lot to offer to Baseball.

He mentioned this in a post-game interview:

"I wouldn't have put in all the hard work if I didn’t think I could still pitch at a high level. But that being said, it is definitely gratifying to have that feeling again of going out there after a tough loss [Friday] and being able to pick us up and go deep in the game and do what I expect to do most times out."

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Verlander: “It is definitely gratifying to have that feeling again.” Verlander: “It is definitely gratifying to have that feeling again.” https://t.co/0TZCAFiTNz

The moments in Justin Verlander's career that make him what he is today?

The Houston Astros became the winner of the World Series in 2017, and Justin Verlander was voted ALCS MVP and the Babe Ruth Award co-winner.

Verlander is an eight-time MLB All-Star who has five times led the AL in strikeouts and three times won.

In 2011, Justin Verlander had his best season, including his second career no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander earned the AL Cy Young Award unanimously and the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. Besides, he also won the Sporting News Player of the Year by the end of the season.

He earned his second Cy Young Award in 2019 after recording his first career 300-strikeout season.

