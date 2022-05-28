Los Angeles Dodgers: 5 players most likely to be traded in 2022 

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have the best record in the National League and the second-best record in Major League Baseball behind the New York Yankees. Although almost their entire roster is comprised of All-Stars, some players are not safe and could be moved if they do not start producing for Los Angeles.

Whether it is moving an expendable contract for some younger players, trading young guys for an experienced veteran, or just simply getting an upgrade for a position, the Dodgers will likely do some shuffling come the trade deadline. Here are five players the Los Angeles Dodgers will most likely trade away in the coming months.

Five players the Los Angeles Dodgers should consider moving

#5 Justin Turner

Although Dodgers infielder Justin Turner has been a major part of some very successful Dodgers teams the past few seasons, the 37-year-old looks like he is entering the twilight stage of his baseball career.

He is currently batting just .208 with a .628 OPS in 41 games for Los Angeles. Turner is also making $20 million this year and has a $16 million player option, so it might be smart for the Dodgers to trade him in order to clear up space for this upcoming off-season.

#4 Cody Bellinger

Yes, it is weird to see a former National League MVP on this type of list, but it might be time for Cody Bellinger to start a new chapter in his career. Just four seasons removed from Bellinger's magical 2019 season, he has struggled to stay on the field, and when he is on the field, he has struggled to produce at the plate.

Bellinger had a horrendous 2021 season when he was on the field. In 95 games played, he had just a .165 batting average, and had 94 strikeouts in that few games. So far this year, he has hit .224 with a .709 OPS, an improvement over last year, but far from his 2019 MVP year.

Klein25 @Klein25 Do we think Cody Bellinger will go on a heater soon or is this who is he is? Do we think Cody Bellinger will go on a heater soon or is this who is he is?

"Do we think Cody Bellinger will go on a heater soon or is this who is he is?" - @ Klein

He is also making $17 million this year and still has value since he is only 26 years old, so it would make sense for the Dodgers to move him.

#3 Gavin Lux

Gavin Lux is only 24 years old and has future potential. However, he just does not make sense for this Los Angeles Dodgers team who is trying to win now. The Dodgers' second baseman is currently putting up decent numbers, hitting .262 through 39 games, but the Dodgers should consider trading him for a more experienced player in that position.

#2 Mitch White

This name might not be too familar for people who are not Dodger fans, but Mitch White is a young, up-and-coming relief pitcher for Los Angeles. Similar to Gavin Lux, White has potential but simply just does not belong on the Dodgers right now.

The young righty currently has a 4.60 earned run average through 15 innings pitched, which are average numbers for someone out of the bullpen. The Dodgers should pair White with someone else for a more experienced arm for the back-end of the bullpen.

#1 Max Muncy

This pick was probably predictable, as Max Muncy has been detrimental to the Dodgers so far this season. The two-time All-Star for Los Angeles has had some great seasons, even placing in the top 10 in NL MVP voting last year. However, this season he looks nothing like himself, and the Dodgers should move him while they can.

A big-leaguer can definitely have a slow start, but batting just .150 with a .591 OPS through 41 games is absolutely unacceptable. This has created a huge hole at second base for Los Angeles, and if he continues to play this way, they should move him for a different option.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics PHILLES WIN ON A WALK-OFF ERROR BY MAX MUNCY PHILLES WIN ON A WALK-OFF ERROR BY MAX MUNCY https://t.co/CkJiQtl2zL

"PHILLIES WIN ON A WALK OFF ERROR BY MAX MUNCY" - @ MLB Metrics

This might have been the absolute rock-bottom for Muncy, and perhaps he needs a fresh start on a new team, but the Dodgers cannot keep him around much longer.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt