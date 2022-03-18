"This team will be unbelievable this year"-Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy in awe of Freddie Freeman signing

As if the Los Angeles Dodgers needed any more pieces to win a World Series, they have now signed Freddie Freeman. The Los Angeles Dodgers' recent signing of the star first baseman has many fans and players excited about the potential this team has. This includes Dodger slugging infielder Max Muncy.

Max Muncy, along with Freddie Freeman, will headline a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers roster that is poised to win another National League pennant. The mere thought of Freddie Freeman being in a Dodgers lineup is scary to say the least.

The signing makes the Dodgers the hands-down favorite to win the World Series. The Dodgers are currently the odds-on favorite to win the World Series now at +550 odds, according to Barstool Sportsbook.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Max Muncy echoes everyone’s sentiments in Dodgers clubhouse with acquisition of Freddie Freeman: ‘This team will be unbelievable this year.’ Max Muncy echoes everyone’s sentiments in Dodgers clubhouse with acquisition of Freddie Freeman: ‘This team will be unbelievable this year.’

The Dodgers lineup is now arguably one of the deepest lineups from top to bottom that we have ever seen. Below is the Dodgers' current projected starting lineup.

1. Mookie Betts (RF)

2. Freddie Freeman (1B)

3. Trea Turner (SS)

4. Max Muncy (2B)

5. Will Smith (C)

6. Cody Bellinger (CF)

7. Justin Turner (DH/3B)

8. AJ Pollock (LF)

9. Chris Taylor (Utility) This #Dodgers lineup is going to win the World Series this year1. Mookie Betts (RF)2. Freddie Freeman (1B)3. Trea Turner (SS)4. Max Muncy (2B)5. Will Smith (C)6. Cody Bellinger (CF)7. Justin Turner (DH/3B)8. AJ Pollock (LF)9. Chris Taylor (Utility) This #Dodgers lineup is going to win the World Series this year 🔥1. Mookie Betts (RF)2. Freddie Freeman (1B)3. Trea Turner (SS)4. Max Muncy (2B)5. Will Smith (C)6. Cody Bellinger (CF)7. Justin Turner (DH/3B)8. AJ Pollock (LF) 9. Chris Taylor (Utility)

Los Angeles Dodgers current roster

The team has many different options to manage their day-to-day lineup. The Dodgers will move Max Muncy from first base over to second base, a position with which he is familiar. The Dodgers have depth outside this projected lineup. Austin Barnes, Gavin Lux, Edwin Rios, and Matt Beaty are all expected to play key roles off the bench.

The lineup is projected to include Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Will Smith, former MVP Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor. This lineup consists of three players who have won MVP awards at some point. The lineup on top of that includes players with multiple All-Star appearances and batting titles.

Trea Turner throws a ball to first base during last seasons Championship Series - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale When #Dodgers All Star Justin Turner was asked if he was recruiting Freddie Freeman this winter, he laughed and said, ‘I’ve been recruiting him for the last 5 years.’ When #Dodgers All Star Justin Turner was asked if he was recruiting Freddie Freeman this winter, he laughed and said, ‘I’ve been recruiting him for the last 5 years.’

Freddie Freeman should fit in well with the Dodgers clubhouse as many on the team have become acquainted with the All-Star, including Justin Turner. Turner jokingly stated that he had been recruiting Freeman to the Dodgers for the past five years.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he’s not sure if he’s ever been around someone so excited than hearing Freddie Freeman’s reaction to joining the Dodgers. He’ll be in uniform Friday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he’s not sure if he’s ever been around someone so excited than hearing Freddie Freeman’s reaction to joining the Dodgers. He’ll be in uniform Friday.

The lineup alone is good enough to win a World Series. Adding in the Dodgers pitching staff, which includes the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Trevor Bauer, and Julio Urias, this could be the greatest team ever assembled. The Dodgers' expectations of winning the World Series will only grow from here. The pressure to win another championship will continue to rise as the season develops.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt