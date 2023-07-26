Kiké Hernández is now, once again, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers and Boston Red Sox agreed to a trade that would send him back to the team he spent six seasons with.

The Red Sox will receive pitching prospects Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman in return. Boston is on the hook for $2.5 million of Henandez's salary, while the Dodgers will pay around $1.1 million through the end of the season.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a trade that would send superutilityman Kiké Hernandez to the Dodgers, sources tell ESPN.



He has spent most of the 2023 season at shortstop but can play second base and center field as well.

Hernandez was great during his time in Los Angeles. The slugger hit 240/.312/.425 with 68 home runs and 213 RBIs. As a utility player, he will provide the Dodgers with much value.

This is a great move for Los Angeles. It does not break the bank for them; they get a player filling various field holes. While he has struggled over the last two seasons, the Dodgers believe they can turn him around.

"I know he hasn't been good this year, but this gets me so PUMPED," one fan tweeted.

"The man, the myth, the legend is back," another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are excited to hear that Kiké Hernández is returning. While he has not had the season he hoped for so far, that is not all his fault. With Trevor Story's injury, Hernadez had to become a mainstay at shortstop.

Josh Klein @JDK_1002 @JeffPassan He may be struggling, but still don’t want any part of Kiké in the clutch.

Sometimes all a player needs is a change in scenery to get that spark back. Hernandez will likely be used against left-handed pitching, as that is one area the Dodgers struggle in.

Los Angeles Dodgers know the player that Kiké Hernández can be

League Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs - Game Five

While the Los Angeles Dodgers look great, some holes exist in their armor. One of these is their continued struggles against left-handed pitching. Jason Hayword, Trayce Thompson, and David Peralta have all struggled. James Outman has seen more success than the others but is striking out at a 36% rate. Kiké Hernández could help in this regard.

This may not be the Dodgers' only move before the trade deadline. Their starting rotation has not been the healthiest this season, and they will be without Dustin May for the remainder of the season. Do not be surprised if the Dodgers try to pick up an arm at the deadline.

Los Angeles holds a four-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and will look to keep up the pressure.

